Stratford’s stream of Henry VIII doesn’t live up to expectations

Henry VIII is one of William Shakespeare’s histories. It tells the story of King Henry’s marriage to Katherine of Aragon, their divorce, and his marriage to Anne Boleyn. Anne Boleyn was the mother of Queen Elizabeth I, whose reign ended just 10 years before Henry VIII was first produced.

In 2019, The Stratford Festival put on a production of this play directed by Martha Henry. As part of their virtual festival, Stratford hosted a free stream of a recording of the play for audiences to view from home this January.

Stratford’s version of Henry VIII is true to the style and intentions of Shakespeare’s original text, (honouring Queen Elizabeth I) and ends with a strange projection that morphs from Queen Elizabeth I to Elizabeth II; this bizarre and patriotic moment characterizes the stuffy nostalgia of the play quite well. The production fails to bring anything new to the story, and instead simply reproduces the same dry narrative that has been produced since 1613.

It’s true that the production is not trying to do anything revolutionary with Shakespeare’s text, and it may be unfair to fault them for that, but it forces the audience to ask, “why am I watching this in 2019,” or again in 2022? The answer seems to be, “because you’re at home and there’s nothing better to do.”

This play is an odd one to produce and strange to stream from home. The histories, in general, are strange because they lack the drama and intrigue of Shakespeare’s tragedies or the comedic charm of the comedies. This play has the potential for tragedy with Katharine’s death scene (played by Irene Poole), that is long and drawn out to the point of it not being dramatic anymore, and a healthy dose of comedy with Rod Beatie’s performance as Cardinal Wolsey. Beatie’s performance however is nothing compared to his work as Malvolio in The Twelfth Night, for example, where the text really allows his comedic chops to shine.

The camera angles of this digital version are limited but do enough to allow the audience to see the actors clearly and tell where everyone is on the stage. Something the production lacks, however, is an audience; this was a recording made in an empty theatre which is evident as actors allow comedic moments to linger in a dead-silent room where a laugh should be.

The design (by Francesca Callow) is effective, if not a little bland. There is a trend in Stratford productions of Shakespeare plays for the costumes to be vaguely old timey without any specificity to what era they are evoking. All the women were wearing contemporary prom dresses with a silhouette that evoked something old fashioned, and the men were in more stereotypical Elizabethan or Jacobean garb. There is a party scene, and this is the strongest moment of costuming; the designer clearly had some fun with it.

The set design is simple yet effective, it transforms easily from scene to scene by virtue of being very minimalistic. The lighting design is by Louise Guinand and is basic, but it works well, allowing specific moments to really pop and others to place emphasis on the actors and the complex text they are delivering.

The ensemble of actors is very strong and well directed, it’s the play itself that falls flat. In a lengthy director’s statement, Martha Henry describes her approach to this play and none of the influences or thoughtfulness really come through, it’s just a faithful performance of a play that is generally boring.

There are good moments, however, such as Henry (Jonathan Goad) and Katherine’s first scene together, which is very strong, quick-witted, and delightful. There are also some comedic scenes that have good moments, but they are moments that fail to come together to make a good play.

Looking out for more free online programming from the Stratford Festival is definitely a good idea, because there were elements of this play that demonstrate the strengths of the company, but Henry VIII isn’t particularly worth watching.