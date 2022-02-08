St. Catharines Museum to host mixed-format programming for Black History Month

This month, the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre will host a number of new initiatives that highlight the Niagara Region’s Black history.

Every February, people across the country mark Black History Month to learn about and honour the history and many major accomplishments of Black Canadians.

This year, the museum is set to unveil two new programs. The first of these programs, On the Liberty Line: Early Black History in St. Catharines, is a compilation of various excerpts and pieces of media from the museum. This program aims to provide insight into the Black experience in St. Catharines from the perspective of Black community members in the 1800s.

This program will be hosted virtually and interested residents can engage in the virtual experience in two ways, either via Facebook in a live-streamed event or a YouTube live stream. The event being held on Facebook can be accessed on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. by anyone once they visit the museum’s Facebook page, though those who want to see the video on YouTube, which will be streamed on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m., will need to contact the museum to register.

The museum will also be screening the documentary Risking Everything: A Story of Niagara’s Freedom Seekers. The documentary depicts the narrative of African Americans who crossed the Niagara River into Canada before the American Civil War. The film screening, which will be held on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m, will have limited seating, with a maximum of 10 people. Seats will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis and the cost of admission to the documentary screening will be by donation.

Additionally, virtual lectures will be presented as part of the museum’s Virtual Museum Lecture Series, each focusing on a different facet of local Black history. The next entry in the series will be hosted on Feb. 15 beginning at 7 p.m. The lecture series will be streamed on the museum’s Youtube channel.

The museum is currently open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with entry controlled by COVID-19 rules imposed by the province. Individuals aged 12 and up must provide proof of vaccination (only the enhanced certificate with the QR code will be accepted), screening and contact tracing information is required upon entrance, masks are required at all times while using the museum’s facilities, and a physical distance of two metres must be maintained.

Individuals interested in learning more about the museum’s programs for the month are urged to visit its website. Residents can register for the YouTube live stream or ask any questions by calling 905-984-8880 or emailing [email protected].