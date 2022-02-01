St. Catharines’ city facilities have now reopened with revised restrictions

Several city-owned facilities in St. Catharines have reopened, with certain limitations, as the Ontario provincial government has initiated a progressive easing of restrictions in response to improved public health indicators regarding COVID-19.

The province declared on Jan. 20 that it would begin gradually relaxing public health restrictions. As a result of the relaxing of restrictions, most recreational facilities in St. Catharines and city hall reopened as of Jan. 31.

With the reopening of city facilities, many COVID-19 preventive procedures will be implemented in accordance with provincial guidelines. Proof of vaccination is necessary for those aged 12 and above to utilize any city amenities. Only the improved vaccination certificate with QR code will be accepted by these establishments.

On admission, screening and contact tracing will take place. Individuals can complete screening ahead of time on the city’s website on the day of their visit. Masks and, when practicable, physical distancing will continue to be required at all sites.

These city facilities have now officially reopened:

– St. Catharines City Hall is currently only available for in-person service delivery by appointment. Residents who need to utilise the facility must make an appointment using the city’s booking service online. Those who require service but do not wish to access the facility in person can still make use of remote service delivery options.

– The St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre is now open without appointment to residents, with a 50 per cent capacity limit in effect. The outdoor viewing platform and gift shop of the museum have also reopened.

– Arenas are now open with a 50 per cent capacity for participants and spectators. Dressing rooms are now open with the same capacity limit. Public in-person programming will also resume shortly.

– Russell Avenue and Port Weller Community Centres are now open, with a 50 per cent capacity limit in place.

– Older Adult Centres are currently open with a 50 per cent capacity limit.

– The St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre is now open, with a capacity of 50 per cent for athletes and spectators. The changing rooms have also been reopened.

– Recreational and Older Adult Programming has now resumed, albeit most drop-in-style activities require reservations. Residents who are interested in reserving a spot for any of these activities can do so online. Classes and other registration-based programming with several instalments will resume in April, with the start of the spring programming season.

The city is encouraging individuals to follow public health advice and recommendations in order to be safe and minimize the spread of COVID-19. Residents are reminded to wash and sanitise their hands frequently, to limit contact with household members whenever possible, to limit indoor social gatherings to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings to 25 people, and to wear a mask or face covering when around others from another household and when out in public places. Residents are also urged to get vaccinated and receive their booster dose(s).

On Feb. 21, the province expects to start phase two of its reopening plan, in which legal indoor and outdoor gathering limits will be increased and indoor capacity limitations will be lifted where proof of vaccination is necessary. Individuals who would like to stay up to speed on the complete list of limitations that will be lifted in each phase may go to Ontario’s website. Visit the city’s information portal for additional information about the impact of COVID-19 on facilities in St. Catharines.