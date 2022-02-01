Spotify can’t have it both ways when it comes to vaccine misinformation 

Generally speaking, I do my best not to know what’s going on in the world of Joe Rogan. Sometimes though, his presence in popular culture is simply unavoidable. First it was giving Aaron Rodgers terrible medical advice. Now, it’s because his podcast is at the centre of a controversy that’s, thus far, resulted in two high profile artists removing their work from Spotify.

It started last month, when 270 doctors and scientists signed off on a letter to Spotify that asked the music streaming platform to stop allowing Rogan to use his podcast to spread misinformation about disease, vaccines, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, there are plenty of objectionable podcasts on Spotify and there’s nothing to stop someone from uploading vaccine misinformation to the platform. What makes Rogan’s podcast different is the fact that in 2020, Spotify signed a $100 million deal to become the exclusive streaming partner of The Joe Rogan Experience. Not only is Spotify allowing Rogan to spread misinformation, but they’re paying him a lot of money to do it.

Inspired by the initial letter, rock musician Neil Young sent a letter to his management team demanding that his songs be pulled from Spotify immediately. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” he wrote. Young continued, writing that Rogan’s podcast receives an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, and as the largest podcast on the platform, it has “tremendous influence.” He continued that Spotify has both the ability and responsibility to prevent misinformation from being spread using their services and cited the lack of a company misinformation policy as another issue with the platform.

This is not the first time Neil Young has pulled his music from Spotify; in 2019, he removed the majority of his songs citing low sound quality as his reasoning. He relented shortly after the initial removal despite Spotify not making any compromises. Spotify, he contended, was where people get music and he wanted as many people as possible to be able to hear and listen to his work.

This issue feels different though. The spread of vaccine misinformation is a lot more serious than problems with sound quality. There’s no doubt that it hits especially close to home, considering Young is a childhood survivor of polio.

It’s not just Neil Young who’s decided to pull his records from Spotify in protest, the biggest name to join him in solidarity thus far is another Canadian icon Joni Mitchell. Mitchell, who also contracted and was hospitalised for polio in childhood, posted a message to her website explaining the decision to remove her music.

“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue,” the message read.

On Sunday Jan. 30, Spotify announced the addition of content warnings to the platform. Now subscribers will receive a new message ahead of any podcast episodes discussing COVID-19.

“Based on feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,” wrote Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify.

The response is a half measure. It doesn’t actually do anything to solve misinformation or the spreading of bad scientific and medical advice. Rogan has a platform, the people who trust him and listen to his content are going to continue to do so whether they get a warning or not. It’s an underwhelming response that doesn’t actually solve the problem at hand.

Spotify is trying to please “both sides” while not choosing one themselves. With something as serious as medical misinformation that is financially endorsed by the company, there is no way to responsibly have it both ways. Either you allow dangerous misinformation to spread and accept the consequences, or you remove misinformation and live with the consequences of that. By adding useless content warnings, Spotify has chosen to allow Joe Rogan and the like to, as Mitchell put it, continue telling lies.

Spotify’s stock fell by more than seven per cent in the past five days following Young and Mitchell’s boycott. In the hours following Spotify’s announced ‘solution’, it’s up 1.6 per cent. It’s clear that the only reason Spotify said anything about the issue is because they were losing money. The only way to make a corporation truly listen and take action is to hurt the bottom line. Spotify would only remove Rogan from the platform if his presence lost them more money than it earned.

This is just another example of corporations doing what they always do, putting profits over people and social responsibility. They try to look like they care while not taking any of the actions that would prove that they do.