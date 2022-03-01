Space Force may have a lot of star power, but it fails to take off 

When the first season of Netflix’s series Space Force was released in May 2020, the hopes of sitcom fans were quite high. Unfortunately, it disappointed viewers with only the occasional funny moment, and well-written and acted characters who just didn’t amount to much. It’s a somewhat anxiety-inducing combination of The Office and Don’t Look Up.

Despite the lacklustre first season, it got a lot of viewership, possibly because everyone was stuck at home during the early days of the pandemic and willing to watch just about anything. This gave Space Force a second chance as it was renewed for a second season by Netflix. Now that the world of the show is established, a second season can allow the character dynamics to get more complicated, they can go further with comedic bits and trust that audiences will stay invested.

With a cast of experienced comedic actors and a pretty solid premise, the show has decent potential. John Malkovich is an absolute joy as Dr. Mallory, he delivers every hilarious line with the utmost gravity that makes his character both endearing and believable.

That’s the thing that’s disappointing about this show, each of the actors is playing funny or interesting characters and delivering sincere and entertaining performances with them. Ben Schwartz, for example, plays a Jean Ralphio-esque character called F. Tony, who is responsible for media relations. In the first season his character was one of Schwartz’s typical cartoonish characters who cause conflict and say funny things, but in the new season we get to know this character better and actually see him more as a person.

The father-daughter relationship between General Naird (Steve Carell) and Erin (Diana Silvers) is the emotional core of the show. Carell performs with an exceptional balance between vulnerability and intelligent comedic acting and Silvers plays coming of age and snarky teenage attitude well.

The balance between sincere characters and funny circumstances is what the show is built around, but it hasn’t quite hit its stride on the writing front yet. Each episode has a comedic arc with one heart-felt moment near the end of the episode. After the third episode, this formula feels tired, no matter how well acted it is.

Despite the characters and relationships, it’s hard to really care about the show. One could argue that it doesn’t matter if you care because it’s just a goofy sitcom, and maybe it is, but similar shows like The Good Place manage to get the audience invested in not only the characters, but the circumstances they are facing as well, so certainly it is possible in this format to do both.

Perhaps the lack of investment in the story is caused by the formula the writers used to structure both seasons. The conflict throughout the season is low-stakes or treated as though it is, with one intense twist that raises the stakes in the final episode. At the end of season one, this involved one of the main characters (Angela Ali, played brilliantly by Tawny Newsome) stranded on the moon. Season two comes out two years later with the conflict having been resolved during the gap between seasons, leaving the audience feeling a little cheated.

In the season finale there’s a callback to what is likely the strongest moment of the first season – Carell singing along to The Beach Boys’ “Kokomo” alone in his office. It indicates that the writers know which elements of the show work and just haven’t figured out how to harness them to take the show from okay to great. Maybe season three is when this show will really hit its stride, but for now, it’s definitely still searching.