Sole Survivor Erika Casupanan joins BUSU’s Q&A series

This week, Brock University Students’ Union (BUSU) will host a “Q&A” session with Survivor 41 winner Erika Casupanan. The event is open to all Brock students and will take place virtually on Mar. 15 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Casupanan grew up watching the show in her hometown of Niagara Falls and moved to Toronto where she worked as a communications manager before eventually going on to compete on the show’s 41st season.

On her CBS profile, she notes that one of her biggest accomplishments was walking away from her career of almost 10 years when she was no longer passionate about it. Shortly after leaving her job in communications, Casupanan was on her way to Fiji where she would eventually make history as the first Canadian to win the competition and walk away with the $1 million prize.

“When you think about it, it’s such a low probability that a person can win Survivor, yet I made it happen,” said Casupanan. “It’s surreal to come back to the Niagara Region, virtually, and talk to students about my experience making something that seems impossible, possible.”

The event will focus on her journey to becoming the sole Survivor and her approach to goal setting, whether that’s on national television or in the classroom. Students are also encouraged to think of their own questions for Casupanan, as some will have the chance to ask her live.

“What led me to success on Survivor was really knowing myself and accepting myself. I could work with my strengths and turn perceived weaknesses into more strengths. I hope people walk away from the event feeling just a little more capable with all of the talents and gifts they already have,” said Casupanan.

Students who are interested in attending the event are required to register via BUSU’s event page ahead of time. All students are welcome to join and will be sent a link to join ahead of the event.