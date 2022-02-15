So-called freedom protestors have a warped idea of what oppression is

Just after lunchtime on Friday, Feb. 11 a small, but not insignificant, group of protestors showed up outside of the Niagara Region headquarters across from Brock. There were trucks and horns that could be heard honking from campus and a portion of the street that heads out of Brock campus to the highway was blocked for vehicle traffic.

It’s the second time this year that anti-mask/lockdown/restriction/whatever-they’re-mad-about-this-time protestors have required Brock to send out a warning to students advising them to take alternate routes to campus. The first happened in September, during a protest of the university’s mask and vaccine mandates.

This protest was part of the larger “freedom convoy” that has been (legitimately) terrorizing Ontario. In Ottawa, where the majority of them have congregated, they honk horns loud enough to do damage to the human ear all day and night; they’re so aggressive that healthcare staff in Vancouver were advised to hide medical credentials. Hate symbols have flown unchallenged, such as the confederate flag, as well as Nazi flags, just to name a couple. If you’re comfortable protesting next to someone holding a nazi flag, I think it’s time to ask yourself if you might be the bad guy.

The protest outside of Niagara HQ wrapped up quickly. It was only a few hours after they arrived that it ended and things went back to normal on campus.

There is a deep irony in assembling to “fight for freedom” just metres away from a fully open and operational university. I was on campus on Friday Feb. 11, just after lunchtime. There was not a single restriction in place that I felt challenged my freedom to do anything. I had finished my first class of the day, wandered the halls for a while before sitting down to work on an essay before my second class. No one told me where I was or wasn’t allowed to be. There was not a single thing that I wanted to do that wasn’t readily available to me. Wearing a mask all day isn’t the most comfortable thing in the world, but neither is wearing a bra or jeans, and no one’s organizing a protest over having to wear those.

If you think I’m being dismissive of the freedom convoy, it’s because I am. In all honesty, I think they’re incredibly selfish for throwing tantrums after being asked to do two incredibly simple things; wear a mask and get two itty bitty needles.

On a more serious note, the pandemic has been frustrating, I understand that. There are a lot of things that I wanted to do these past two years and couldn’t. I get it, I live in Ontario too, but what this convoy is doing is the equivalent of a kid throwing a tantrum in the grocery store because their parent put the Oeros they took back on the shelf.

No matter how loud you scream or how hard you kick, COVID-19 is not going anywhere. Life has changed for all of us, and as much as I wish we could all get back the two years of normalcy that we all lost, it’s not going to happen.

There’s an even deeper irony to calling it a “freedom convoy” when what they’re doing is keeping everyone else from living their lives. People in downtown Ottawa can’t walk down the street, they can’t get to work, to school, or even to see their loved ones. They shout at anyone wearing a mask, but if they’re so in favour of freedom, shouldn’t they respect someone else’s freedom to wear one? On Friday they decided to scream freedom in front of Niagara HQ, impeding access to a university, which seems counterproductive to me.

There are so many things that make me deeply emotional about the so-called “freedom” convoy. It makes me sad to see how many seemingly reasonable people in my life have been pulled in by dangerous and nonsensical rhetoric. It makes me furious that they refuse to examine the movements proximity to white supremacists (there is only one kind of person who has a nazi flag laying around to bring to a protest, after all).

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that if you’re idea of oppression is being asked to wear a mask to keep other people safe, to do what we all had to do before going to the first day of kindergarten and get a vaccine, then you have no idea what it’s really like to be oppressed. What freedoms have you truly lost? Because honestly, I’m all for protest. Organizing and collective action are incredibly effective ways to right injustices. But the convoy isn’t fighting for any kind of justice. It has co-opted the very legitimate issues that working class people like truckers have faced during the pandemic and twisted them in order to satisfy a right wing agenda.

COVID-19 destabilized the world, it threw all of our lives into disarray. People are scared, whether they want to admit it or not. Our governments have been ineffective more times than they’ve been effective. When people are scared and the officials they have elected to protect them are failing to fix things, they look for something to blame, a cause to rally around. Life will not go back to normal if vaccine mandates are lifted, taking off your mask won’t send us back to November of 2019. They were introduced as responses to a problem, they are not the problem themselves.

Life isn’t always fair. Sometimes, you can change that, you can work and you can fight to make the world more just, but that’s not what the freedom convoy is doing. It is thinly veiled white supremacy and hate speech propped up by people throwing a tantrum.