Six shows to keep an eye out for in 2022

We’re only one month in and this year is already building quite the catalog of new shows. New streaming services are joining the race to lure audiences into their platform and others are ramping up production and investing in new projects that will surely provide quality content. While some are still a bit far away, here is a list of some of what’s coming in 2022:

Moon Knight – Disney+

Marvel continues to produce a large quantity of shows and while quality has perhaps gone down in some, Moon Knight is a promising adaptation of a never-before-seen hero on screen. Originally depicted as a villain in its 1970s debut, the character will be a hero in the new show. Adding Oscar Isaac as the lead actor is promising and has the potential to add a layer of depth into the show. This should bring something new to the MCU rather than having overplayed and unnecessary TV adaptations such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Marvel’s latest Hawkeye. The show is set to start streaming on March 30.

That 90’s Show – Netflix

Netflix has decided to revisit the beloved That 70’s Show and is working on a continuation with That 90’s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp return as Red and Kitty Forman. No other original stars are set to return, except maybe as guest stars. The story will follow Leia Forman, Eric’s and Donna’s daughter, as she visits her grandparents in Wisconsin in the summer of 1995. Hopefully this sequel series will be of higher quality than Fox’s That 80’s Show from back in 2002.

The Last of Us – HBO

Originally a PlayStation exclusive video game, The Last of Us has been picked up by HBO who have decided to do a TV adaptation of the post-apocalyptic zombie video game. This adaptation will star two Game of Thrones-alum: Pedro Pascal as Joel, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Unlike most zombie-themed entertainment, The Last of Us is an emotionally-driven story, making it worthy of a TV adaptation. It is worth noting that many people that were involved in the game will also be involved in the show, which should help to ensure that they retain some of the aspects of the original story.

Halo – Paramount+

Another video game adaptation, Halo is one of the biggest franchises in video game history. Not only is the show set to have a $200 million budget, but Stephen Spielberg is going to be involved as an executive producer. This is exciting news as video game adaptations to TV or movies have not always been the best, but this should guarantee at least a certain level of quality. The series is set to start streaming on March 24.

House of the Dragon – HBO

Audiences return to Westeros, this time 200 years before the events of a Song of Ice and Fire. Game of Thrones fans were not satisfied with the ending of the TV series. For now, they can only hope for a proper ending to the books. Until then, fans will have to settle for this prequel series based on the most recent book “Fire and Blood” which depicts the Targaryen civil war.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Prime Video

Will Prime Video win the race for the best show of 2022? Being highly speculated, the show has recently released teasers including posters and more importantly, a release date. Coming on Sept. 2, the show is set during the time that the rings of power were created and will see the rise and fall of Sauron. Episodes will be released weekly, and Amazon has committed to five seasons. The corporate giant is set to break the record for the most expensive TV show ever made, as it will cost over $1 billion. Yes, you read that right. Season one alone will cost around $500 million. To put it into context, the budget of the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy was $281 million. But does a big budget mean a quality series? We will have to wait until September to find out.