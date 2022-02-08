Simply having “women in STEM” isn’t enough to fix industry cultures 

Whether it’s science, technology, business, engineering, math or sports, there has been a push in recent years to get more women involved in fields that have been traditionally dominated by men. It’s a noble cause with good intentions, but it’s one that I think often falls flat upon implementation.

When I was in high school, girls were commonly encouraged to take more classes in the sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) realm. When it came time to finalize our timetables, our guidance counsellors would push science classes over humanities.

In university, I’ve seen countless events designed to encourage networking between women in these traditionally male-dominated fields. As a sport management student, it feels like I get an email at least once a month inviting me to some kind of “women in sports” panel, conference, or presentation.

I’m not against networking or encouragement, but I think these kinds of initiatives fail to acknowledge the reasons why women might not choose these fields in the first place. Despite my high school guidance counsellor’s encouragement, I can only remember one girl taking the auto shop class, and it’s because the rest of us knew what we’d have to endure if we signed up. There was teasing, harassment, and we knew that we’d be tokenized and belittled. It just wasn’t worth it, even if we were interested in it.

It’s not just high school classes, it happens in university and in the workplace too. There are countless initiatives focused on drawing women into these fields, and not nearly as many focused on supporting them once they are there. Research has found that women in STEM departments at universities are more likely to burn out than men. Among the reasons for this phenomenon are workplace culture and social isolation. The cultures of these fields are still ones that prioritize the promotion of men and undervalue the contributions of women.

These initiatives reduce the issue to one of quantity, they posit that all that needs to be done to change the culture of these industries is to “close the gender gap.” In a way, it lets employers off the hook. If all you need to do to prove that you’re progressive is hire more women, it means that you don’t have to do the work in figuring out why women might not want to work for you in the first place.

Encouraging women into certain fields puts the onus on women and girls to choose STEM subjects, or business subjects rather than examining the societal reasons why they might be underrepresented. The very toys that kids are encouraged to play with has an effect on the skills they’re able to develop. Traditionally boys toys encourage problem solving, building and the development of logic and motor skills. Traditionally girls toys encourage care tasks and the development of empathy. Girls are put at a disadvantage from a young age when it comes to developing an aptitude for STEM subjects.

The push to get more women into male-dominated industries has also disproportionately benefited white women over any other demographic. It’s been shown that affirmative action in university acceptance benefits white women more than anybody else, despite white women still being considered “diversity hires” in many workplaces.

This is not to say that it’s not valuable for women to have the opportunity to network or to share experiences, but it is to say that those things alone are not enough. We need to acknowledge the ways that intersecting identities affect someone’s experience, that it’s not just women who experience gender based discrimination, that simply hiring more white women doesn’t do much to change workplace culture.

Systemic problems aren’t solved by individual actions. Encouraging more women and girls to enter male dominated fields can be part of the solution, but it can’t be the beginning and end of it.