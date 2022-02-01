Silvana Estrada masterfully navigates the tempestuous terrain of heartbreak on Marchita

Silvana Estrda’s debut solo album sonically channels her Mexican heritage into an intimate bundle of private, intense songs that meditate on heartbreak. Marchita’s stunning originality enters this Hispanic artist into the pantheon of legendary singer/songwriters.

The word “marchita” translates to “withered,” an appropriate name for the frayed affectivity that spans the near-perfect 11 tracks across this LP. There’s no mistaking the fact that Estrada’s voice is the primary instrument used in Marchita. This is most apparent in the melismatic hooks, where the 24-year-old singer’s voice subordinates every mirrored chord, yet the instrumentals sound like they could drown out her voice at any moment. Though never successfully flipping the dynamic, her voice remains dominant. The most breathtaking example of this interplay is in the last two minutes of “Sabré Olvidar” where an explosion of chamber folk instrumentation is tailing Esrada’s melodic twists and turns.

Estrada has openly explained that the album is about her first love and the naivete that made (and makes) that first heartbreak so devastating. The way her voice is completely in command of the instrumentals is a sign of the torrential feelings that accompany every utterance that tries to explain such a shattering experience.

The use of the cuatro, a string instrument belonging to Latin American and Caribbean folk music, creates much of the secluded warmth on this otherwise anguished listen. A great example of the use of cuatro can be found on “Tristeza,” one of the more sparse, singer/songwriter tracks on the record.

Another instrumental standout on this record appears on the second last song, “Ser De Ti,” wherein a double-bass curtails the rest of the instrumentation to create a womb-like effect. The use of double-bass on this song is reminiscent of Kate Bush’s classic song “Mother Stands for Comfort.”

While the Mexican artist took a decisively jazzy direction on her debut-collaborative album Lo sagrado — which featured Alex Lozano on drums and Octavio Álvarez on double bass — this release is entirely its own sound, though with some notably jazzy elements surviving from her former collaborative project.

Estrada was born and grew up in Coatepec, a rural municipality in the central region of the Mexican state of Veracruz. A coffee farming region, the area has historically struggled with drug-related violence, which is largely a result of the coffee crisis that emerged in 1989 with the liberalization of the international coffee market that threw native producers into harsh working conditions. The outside violence mixed with the refuge of her music-friendly home life appears in its most harrowing form on “Casa,” which translates to “home.” It’s a song that could fit on Bjӧrk’s Vespertine with its domestic ambience and almost painful, angelic tension, relieved finally by an almost ecclesiastical violin outro at the nearly three-minute mark.

What’s clear by the end of the 37-minute runtime is that Marchita is entirely its own experience. The album’s Spanish roots aren’t relied on to do the leg-work, rather they are woven into a series of well-established, variegated forms of popular western singer/songwriter music. From the chambery folk eruptions that echo Elliot Smith, to the synthy baroque pop of Kate Bush, Estrada does all past legends of folk-pop (Smith, Bush, Bjӧrk, Fiona Apple, etc.) a service by taking the reins; only now the charioteer driving this genre forward is unabashedly from Veracruz.