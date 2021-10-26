SIDELINES | World Series matchup is set between the Astros and Braves

After another enjoyable round of playoff baseball, the 2021 World Series is officially set. The Atlanta Braves finished things off against the Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday night to head to their first World Series since 1999. Their opponent, the AL champion Houston Astros, who likewise won their series against the Red Sox in six games, will be playing in their third Fall Classic in five years.

For Houston, this is an opportunity for the remaining players from that tainted 2017 “championship” team — José Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, and Yuli Gurriel — to legitimately win a World Series, not, you know, cheat their way to one like they did in 2017. That group came mighty close to winning what would’ve been a totally legit title in 2019, but fell to the Washington Nationals in Game 7. It also seems like this is very much the last hurrah for Correa, who has been vocal (shocker) about his impending free agency and the Astros’ subsequent lowball extension offers.

The Braves meanwhile, won less games than any other division winner, lost their generational superstar, Ronald Acuña Jr., to a torn ACL in July, and re-lost their top pitcher, Mike Soroka, after he re-tore his Achilles tendon. But, like so many other World Series participants, they got hot when it mattered most and took advantage of a depleted Dodgers team.

Houston’s lineup is probably as close to perfect as you can get. It’s so balanced, both in terms of handedness and approach; their 1-7 hitters alternate righty/lefty/righty/lefty, and have such a good mix of aggressive hitters (Altuve, Kyle Tucker), patient hitters (Bregman, Correa), contact guys (Brantley, Gurriel), and power guys (Yordan Alvarez). They have it all. Like, Yuli Gurriel just won the batting title and hits sixth or seventh for this team! The 8-spot is reserved for whoever’s playing centerfield that day, while the nine-hole now has its own valet service for Martín Maldonado, but with how dominant the top seven hitters are — and how good Maldonado is behind the plate — anything you get from 8-9 is just gravy.

I’ve always thought the platoon advantage is just a wee bit overrated when it comes to pitching matchups, but there’s no doubt just how advantageous it can be at the plate. Going back and forth like the Astros do just makes it that much harder for opposing pitchers to get into a groove.

The Braves starting pitching trio of Max Fried, Charlie Morton, and Ian Anderson have been very solid throughout this playoff run and can provide some length for manager Brian Snitker, unlike the Astros starters who gave Dusty Baker nothing through the first four games of the ALCS. It was a welcome sight for Houston to see Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia bounce back in Games 5 and 6, but they’d be hard-pressed to win another series with 6.2 combined innings from their first four starters.

Despite the recent shakiness from Luke Jackson, the Braves have a trio of left-handed relievers who have been incredible all postseason long. Tyler Matzek, Will Smith, and AJ Minter have combined to throw 24.2 innings and have given up just two runs for a sparkling ERA of 0.72. Look for them to be thrown into the highest-leverage spots regardless of what the platoon says.

I also can’t wait to see what Atlanta’s sign system once the series shifts to the Lair of Doom known as Minute Maid Park in Houston after all the… ahem… shenanigans that transpired in recent years. I bet they opt for multiple signs with no runners on most of the time, with sequences lasting no more than three-ish batters. Get ready for a lot of mound visits, and a whole lot of hat-looking.

I was incessantly rooting for Atlanta to finish the Dodgers off in Game 6 so I didn’t have to write this article at 2 a.m. on Monday just hours before my deadline, and was very grateful that the Braves came through for me. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Nov. 3, otherwise known as the home opener for Brock’s basketball teams (which I will be working), so I am once again rooting for a maximum six game series so I don’t have to PVR it and then pray no one spoils it for me.

I suppose I should make a prediction before this thing starts, so I will take the Astros in six. Am I trying to LaVar Ball speak-it-into-existence here? A little, but I ultimately think the ‘Stros lineup is so good, that if they get even decent outings from their starters they’ll be fine. Think 5.1 innings and three runs allowed, something like that. If they can get that out of Valdez and Garcia, and through some combination of Christian Javier and Zack Grienke, I think they’ll hang on for the win. And that’s assuming Lance McCullers Jr. won’t be able to pitch in the series, though as of now no official word has come. I’ll also take the fairly easy pick and tab Yordan Alvarez to win his second straight series MVP.

Especially after how weird last year’s World Series was — with Tampa Bay and Los Angeles playing in the Rangers’ meatlocker of a stadium in Arlington, Texas with 15,000 empty seats — it’ll be nice to get back to seeing what World Series baseball is really like once again.