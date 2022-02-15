SIDELINES | Trade Deadline Madness!

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, with many transactions having been made over the past couple of days. Commerce! I talked about the Clippers-Blazers trade that sent Norm Powell and Robert Covington to L.A. last week, so I excluded that here. Without further ado:

Cleveland receives: Caris LeVert, 2022 2nd (via MIA)

Indiana receives: Ricky Rubio*; lottery-protected 2022 1st, 2022 2nd (via HOU), 2022 2nd (via UTA)

Even if LeVert isn’t a perfect player (he’s actually kind of a wing Collin Sexton), good for Cleveland for adding on as they continue to push for a top-four seed. Rubio is simply a number in this equation as he’s an expiring contract who’s out for the season with an injury, but the Pacers are getting two solidish picks here. Cleveland’s 1st should be somewhere in the 20s, and Houston’s 2nd will be in the early 30s, whereas the pick they sent along (Miami’s 2nd) will be in the 50s.

Portland receives: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky*, Nickeil Alexander-Walker*, Didi Louzada; protected 2022 1st, 2026 2nd round pick-swap, 2027 2nd round pick-swap

New Orleans receives: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Tony Snell

Like it a lot more for New Orleans than I do for Portland, especially considering Portland turned around and swung Satoransky and Alexander-Walker for Elijah Hughes and a 2nd… that’s a weird one. Josh Hart is a good player, they get a 1st back this year too (in a not s’great draft mind you), but they hung on to McCollum for far too long. For NOLA, when/if Zion gets healthy, CJ-Ingram-Zion-JV is a great four, though it’d look a lot better if they paid Lonzo Ball.

Sacramento receives: Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday; 2023 2nd

Indiana receives: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, No.1 Dad Tristan Thompson

I can’t believe the Kings traded Haliburton (well we all can, but you know what I mean). Sabonis is awesome and relatively cheap for two more years, but Haliburton should’ve been close to untouchable. Pretty good haul for Indiana, who have some nice building blocks in Haliburton and Chris Duarte, plus a freer Myles Turner who should be healthy in a few weeks. Just don’t let him hang out with Thompson on the road too much.

Portland receives: Joe Ingles* & Elijah Hughes (via UTA); 2022 2nd (via UTA/MEM)

San Antonio receives: Tomas Satoransky (via POR); 2027 2nd (via UTA)

Utah receives: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (via POR), Juancho Hernangomez (via SA)

Like the Rubio trade above, Ingles too is an expiring who’s out for the year, so ignore that. Utah didn’t give up much at all as they look to bolster their bench, though Alexander-Walker is very Jordan Clarksony. Low risk, medium reward for the Jazz, though. Again, I don’t see why the rebuilding Blazers wouldn’t at least look at Alexander-Walker, but I guess they like Hughes more.

Toronto receives: Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks*, 2022 2nd (via SA from DET)

San Antonio receives: Goran Dragić; lottery-protected 2022 1st

Basically playing with house money here, the Raptors essentially moved down 12-15ish spots in the draft for half a season of Thad Young, as they immediately waived Eubanks. The Raptors pick would’ve ended up like 18-23, and now they’ll be picking 30-33 instead. Young kinda reminds me of Amir Johnson now, and will give Nick Nurse someone who can help produce off the bench as the Raptors sneakily move up the Eastern standings.

Sacramento receives: Donte DiVincenzo (via MIL), Josh Jackson & Trey Lyles (DET)

Detroit receives: Marvin Bagley III (via SAC)

Milwaukee receives: Serge Ibaka (via LAC); 2022 2nd (via DET), 2024 2nd (via SAC)

LA Clippers receives: Semi Ojeleye & Rodney Hood (via MIL)

Like it for the Pistons, who gave up pretty much nothing for a former No. 2 pick, albeit one who is best known for being drafted over Luka and Trae. Love a nice high-lotto flyer for bad teams like Detroit. Milwaukee helps fill the hole up front caused by Brook Lopez’s back surgery, while the Clippers save some money in the process. Sacramento doesn’t get much back, but it was pretty clear Bagley’s time had expired over there.

Boston receives: Derrick White

San Antonio receives: Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford; 2022 top-4 protected 1st, 2028 1st round pick-swap

I kinda wanted the Raptors to get Derrick White. I actually like a lot of the Spurs’ hodgepodge, and got very excited when I saw the “Toronto trades Dragić to SA” headline, hoping it’d be like a Lonnie Walker or a Keita Bates-Diop in return. White is obviously way better and more expensive than those guys, but the point stands. I like the Spurs’ weird roster individually. Richardson is blah, Langford will probably improve playing in the Spurs organization, and a 1st round pick swap in the way future is always juicy…

Phoenix receives: Torrey Craig

Indiana receives: Jalen Smith; future 2nd

Okay.

Charlotte receives: Montrezl Harrell

Washington receives: Ish Smith, Vernon Carey; future 2nd

Another toy for LaMelo, lobs away!

Phoenix receives: Aaron Holiday

Washington receives: cash considerations

Why would the Wizards just sell Holiday? He’s good and you’re a bad team!

Houston receives: Dennis Schröder, Enes Kanter Freedom*, Bruno Fernando

Boston receives: Daniel Theis

The Rockets immediately waived Freedom, which is a funny headline. There was no real need for Schröder after the White trade, and Theis is already very familiar with the Celtics, having played there for three-plus years.

Dallas receives: Spencer Dinwiddie, Daࠡvis Bertaࠡns

Washington receives: Kristaps Porziņģis; future 2nd

On paper, one of the absolute worst returns I can think of in recent memory. I say this with zero exaggeration, but Bertaࠡns has become the new Andrea Bargnani. Remember when Masai Ujiri jedi-mind tricked the Knicks into trading a 1st for him, and the Knicks had to pay him the remaining $22 million for this? Well, Bertaࠡns sucks, and he’s still owed $49 million after this season. It might be the worst contract in the league other than Wall/Westbrook. It was pretty clear that the Dončić-Porziņģis duo was a bit clunky, and yes, Porziņģis is expensive and always a health risk, but he’s also, like, good at basketball. This tweet from Ryen Russillo sums up the Dinwiddie experience perfectly.

Brooklyn receives: The Ben Simmons Experience, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond; 2022 unprotected 1st, 2027 protected 1st

Philadelphia receives: Vindication, James Harden, Paul Millsap

I saved the best for last; Daryl Morey finally did it, he finally got a superstar for Ben Simmons, and wouldn’t you know it, it’s his old buddy James. This is a fantastic trade for both sides; while Curry has been incredible in Philly, it’s ultimately more important that they held on to Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle. Harden and Embiid are instantly the best duo in the East, and they have a lot of really nice complementary pieces to surround them with, even without Curry. Maxey, Tobias Harris (if you ignore his stupidly large paycheque), Furkan Korkmaz, Danny Green; they’re certainly deeper than Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, the Nets improved tenfold on defence, a place they’ve been rather porous thus far. Once healthy, a Durant-Simmons pairing is going to be crazy good on D. Obviously the big questions around Simmons, and Kyrie Irving for that matter, have to do with more off-court issues than on, but IN THEORY, a Durant-Simmons-Irving-Curry-Harris/Claxton five is awesome. Harris is still battling back from ankle surgery, Irving can’t play in home games because he’s unvaccinated, Simmons is still off the grid for now, and Durant’s not healthy, so it might be a while. Brooklyn is still super thin, largely because they traded all their depth for Harden last year, and this Weekend at Bernie’s thing they have going on with Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge (and DeAndre Jordan last year) ain’t workin’ anymore. What a weird team.