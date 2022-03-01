SIDELINES | NBA’s home stretch kicks off with post All-Star break action

It was a pretty slow week in the NBA world, given that the All-Star break didn’t end until Thursday (and for some teams, Friday), but there’s certainly no shortage of storylines heading into the final stretch of the season.

Raptors News: OG’s finger, plus Scottie’s awesome game vs. CHA

Starting off with the hometown Raptors who, aside from Scottie Barnes, looked incredibly hungover and/or jetlagged in their first two games back against Charlotte and Atlanta. They announced that OG Anunoby sustained a fracture in his right ring finger and as such will miss some time. The finger had reportedly been bugging him before the break, which could very well explain his pre-break shooting slump. Nevertheless, it’s a big blow to a team that is a) not very deep; b) has a tough schedule coming up; and c) is trying to stay in the playoff picture in a big jumbled Eastern Conference.

Despite the huge eggs the Raptors laid in both Charlotte and Atlanta, it was great to see Barnes play so well after he too dragged into the break (understandable for a rookie who’s also 12th in the league in minutes). While a career-high 28 points off of 12-18 shooting is obviously great, he attempted just one three, with nine of his buckets coming in the restricted area. Look at this sweet, sweet shot chart via StatMuse.

The outside shot is still very much a work in progress, but even if/when that improves, I still think a majority of his buckets should come around the paint. He already has great touch with either hand, and is so long and athletic that he’ll feast on offensive rebound-putbacks and tip-ins. I love those little in-between push-shots/dinkers and baby hooks that were so vividly on display against the Hornets.

I think I’ve mentioned this before, but Barnes’ average of 3.2 assists-per-game doesn’t nearly reflect how good a passer he is. He threw this beauty to Chris Boucher on Friday night, and has the perfect size/vision combo that he can execute tricky passes that smaller guys can’t. He’s a ton of fun to watch play, and on nights like Friday where the game absolutely blows, Barnes single-handedly kept me from changing channels. Plus, look how happy he was at All-Star weekend! What a bubala.

Local SIDELINES writer forgets to take Barrett off IR in fantasy as RJ goes for 46

Ah, that was dumb. Anyway, RJ has been the lone positive for Knicks fans this season, as he has absolutely exploded since a relatively slow start to the season. Since the New Year, he’s averaging 24 and six while shooting over 40 per cent from deep. He’s clearly been the Knicks best player all season and was unstoppable the other night against Miami, especially in the first half when he put up 30.

As a bit of a Knicks aside, I’ve never been a Julius Randle fan going back to his Laker days (extreme tunnel vision, a lot of long-twos, ballstopper) so I thought he finally proved me wrong during his All-NBA year last season. Look, I’m not happy he’s having a bad year, but I feel a little better about my instincts now that he’s regressed back to the norm.

RJ got to the line a ridiculous 22 times and should’ve easily cracked 50 if he made some more free throws (he missed eight). That’s still a big weakness of his — he’s a career sub-70 per cent free throw shooter — but he relishes contact and doesn’t let the misses get to him; he’s a relentless attacker.

New-look Sixers finally debut, immediately become a top threat in the East

James Harden finally made his Sixers debut last weekend against the T-Wolves and it looked real good, real fast. Harden finished with 27-8-12 off just 12 shots, Joel Embiid had another monster 34-10 performance, and Tyrese Maxey, who was the obvious candidate to sacrifice touches/shots, had 28 points! Now, it was against the so-so Timberwolves, but getting nearly 90 points from those three is still impressive nonetheless.

I do think the Sixers are now my pick to come out of the East if they stay healthy (big ifs with Embiid and Harden), despite the likes of Milwaukee, Miami, and Brooklyn, though who on earth knows what’ll happen there. I still think Chicago, as good as they’ve been all year, and as awesome as it is to watch DeMar DeRozan ball out, is a smidge below those teams listed above. Although the Nets really should be in their own category because there’s so many variables at play there. Bottom line though, if Durant comes back and is good-as-new, and if Kyrie Irving is allowed to play in home games as New York City’s vaccine rules are being updated, they’re going to be great.

The East is so wide open right now that it should actually be a very competitive first playoff round; I mean, you could have Celtics-Sixers, Nets-Cavs, Raptors-Bulls, it’ll be more fun than the average year where two series are sweeps, one is a non-competitive six-gamer, and the 4-5 series is close. It’ll definitely be even more interesting once Chicago and Brooklyn get healthy. The All-Star break was way late this year, so there’s really only like 22-ish games left of the regular season. Should be a photo finish.