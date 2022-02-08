SIDELINES | NBA trade deadline heating up ahead of Thursday’s deadline

With the NBA trade deadline just a few days away, and the league as wide open as it’s ever been due to injuries, holdouts, COVID-19, and just all-around wackiness, there’s a vast range of trade candidates as the deadline approaches.

The Blazers and Clippers kicked things off yesterday, with Portland trading Norman Powell and Robert Covington to Los Angeles in exchange for Justise Winslow, Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, and a future second-round pick in what was Portland’s first real sign of rebuilding (or “re-tooling” as public relations deems they call it). But if rebuilding/retooling is the goal, even in the short-term, the only real thing they accomplished was getting off Powell’s 5yr/$90 million contract. They didn’t get any worthwhile draft capital or meaningful prospects for two very solid-to-good wings!

Johnson is just 19 years old (so there’s your flyer) and has only appeared in 15 games for the Clippers in mostly garbage time, but he’s more of a lottery ticket than a prospect. Winslow’s still just 25, and was once heralded as a big-time prospect, but has had really poor injury luck, hasn’t developed an outside shot, and has been largely disappointing since Boston reportedly offered four first-round picks to try and draft him in 2015. Eric Bledsoe is mostly just a materialized contract at this point that Portland (or whoever else they try to dump him on) will have to eat.

For the Clippers, though, holy did they do well here. Covington is an expiring contract, and while he’s still a very solid 3-and-D wing, I can’t imagine the Clippers paying him again considering their pre-existing contracts and the logjam of wings they’ll have next year. But he’ll certainly help them this year as they fight for a playoff spot. This trade is really to help them next season, when their two superstars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, will be healthy. Leonard partially tore his ACL in last years’ playoffs, and George tore the UCL in his right elbow around Christmas. Both guys should be back well before the start of next season, and so the Clippers will be right back at the level of “championship contender.”

Raptors fans certainly know what Norm Powell brings to the table: he’s an excellent three-point shooter, can score in bunches, and plays bigger than his 6’3 size with his elite athleticism. He’s not a lockdown defender by any means, but he’ll be able to better hide playing with the menaces that are George and Leonard on defence. Powell is a fantastic acquisition by L.A., and one that really didn’t cost them anything of significance.

Other teams likely to swing moves include Indiana, who have been fielding offers for their trio of Sabonis, Turner, and LeVert* (will include LeVert-to-Cleveland in next week’s recap) all season now; Sacramento, because lord knows something’s always amiss there; Toronto is sure to do something with Goran Dragic; Cleveland will want to shore up for their first sans-LeBron playoff run in over 20 years; and of course, those darn Philadelphia 76ers, who have been steadfast in their determination to stick out the Ben Simmons Saga until they get a top-25 player in return.

That’s obviously going to be the headline if something happens with Philly — one of the current rumours is a James Harden-for-Simmons swap with Brooklyn, which would be crazy. The Nets’ season has been a mess really since Kyrie Irving refused to get vaccinated, but even more of a tire fire since Kevin Durant went down with a sprained MCL. He was the only thing holding the Nets together with his MVP-play in the first half, and with Irving now only playing road games, Harden having his worst season in years, and the Nets having mortgaged their depth for those three guys… I hope Steve Nash is okay.

In other NBA news, the All-Star reserves were revealed last week. Fred VanVleet rightfully made the team, and with a few minor exceptions, I thought the coaches mostly got the reserves right. I agree with every selection in the West (Doncic, Paul, Booker, Mitchell, Gobert, Towns, Green), but the always-silly decision to let the hooplehead fans choose the starters ultimately cost Dejounte Murray a spot. Because the hooples voted Andrew Wiggins a starter, that cost Gobert to be pushed to the reserves, which probably bumped Murray from the team. Now it shouldn’t matter too much, because Draymond Green is injured and thus will need a replacement, which should end up being Murray, but the whole process of letting fans’ votes weigh 50 per cent sucks (just fake it, they’ll never know!)

The East reserves (Harden, Tatum, LaVine, VanVleet, Garland, Butler, Middleton) were not as perfect in my opinion. Middleton is the most confounding to me; Jrue Holiday, while currently banged up, was still the more deserving second Buck to me, but as John Hollinger pointed out, if you’re going to look past Holiday anyway, both Jarrett Allen and Pascal Siakam are having way better years than Middleton! I would’ve gone with any of those three over him. But the good news is one of them (most likely Allen) will still make the team as Kevin Durant’s injury replacement.

With that out of the way, the NBA’s trade deadline is always the wildest of all the leagues, so Thursday should be a fun day refreshing Twitter and constantly going to Basketball-Reference. I’ll be sure to do a full recap for next week’s SIDELINES.