SIDELINES | Making our 2022 NBA All-Star picks

Co-Authored By: Liam Nielsen

Well I teed it up last week, but with NBA All-Star voting closing this Friday, it seemed like the best time to fill out my own meaningless ballot for the 2022 NBA All-Star game was for this week’s SIDELINES. This week I’m joined by Liam Nielsen, one of our Sports & Wellness Editors, and we’ve each filled out our ballots below.

A couple of quick reminders on positional rules; each team has to have four ‘guards’, six ‘frontcourt’ players, and two wild card spots totalling 12 players per conference. Both Liam and I took some liberties with these rules; Liam bent the positions a bit to squeeze in the guys he wanted, while I purposefully selected an injured player as a wild card so I could name his replacement and have 13 guys on the West team. Anyways, with all of that out of the way, here are our 2022 All-Stars:

Jonah’s Ballot

East West G – Zach LaVine (CHI) G – Stephen Curry (GS) G – DeMar DeRozan (CHI) G – Donovan Mitchell (UTA) F – Kevin Durant (BKN) F – LeBron James (LAL) F – Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) F – Draymond Green (GS) F – Joel Embiid (PHI) F – Nikola Jokic (DEN) G – Trae Young (ATL) G – Ja Morant (MEM) G – Jrue Holiday (MIL) G – Chris Paul (PHX) F – Jimmy Butler (MIA) F – Rudy Gobert (UTA) F – Jayson Tatum (BOS) F – Luka Doncic (DAL) F – Jarrett Allen (CLE) F – Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) W – Fred VanVleet (TOR) W – Devin Booker (PHX) W – James Harden (BKN) W – Paul George (LAC)* *IR – Dejounte Murray (SA)

Jonah: I actually felt that the West was way easier than the East. Not necessarily because there are better players in the East this season, but because the 13 guys I chose for the West just stood out from the pack more so than their eastern peers. I did cheat here and put an injured Paul George on my team so I could include Dejounte Murray as an injury replacement as a way to acknowledge both guys rather than having to make a tough choice.

George, who tore the UCL in his right elbow around Christmas, will have only appeared in 26 games by the time voting ends, which is really the only conceivable reason to not vote for him; if he’s healthy he’s a shoo-in. I’ve been so impressed with George since his infamous flameout in the 2020 playoffs; he’s responded so well to what was pretty rightful criticism and completely shed any lingering questions about his game. With Kawhi Leonard out injured, George is now the top dog on opponents’ defensive plan night after night, and has responded by averaging 25/7/5. His shooting numbers are down this year, but I largely chalk that up to him playing through that elbow injury prior to shutting things down.

Look how George has responded to national scorn versus, say, Ben Simmons, after playoff failures; it’s so impressive and absolutely deserving of an All-Star spot. But so is Dejounte Murray, who is averaging 18/8/9, leading the league in steals, while playing back at the All-Defensive level that we’re used to seeing. Who on the Spurs is he passing to to get nine assists a game? I don’t know, but that’s besides the point.

Liam’s Ballot

East West G – Zach LaVine (CHI) G – Stephen Curry (GS) G – DeMar DeRozan (CHI) G – Ja Morant (MEM) F – Kevin Durant (BKN) F – LeBron James (LAL) F – Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) F – Nikola Jokic (DEN) F – Joel Embiid (PHI) F – Rudy Gobert (UTA) G – Fred VanVleet (TOR) G – Donovan Mitchell (UTA) G – Darius Garland (CLE) G – Devin Booker (PHX) F – Bradley Beal (WAS) F – Luka Doncic (DAL) F – Jaylen Brown (BOS) F – Draymond Green (GS) F – Jarrett Allen (CLE) F – Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) W – Trae Young (ATL) W – Chris Paul (PHX) W – LaMelo Ball (CHA) W – Dejounte Murray (SA)

Liam: Like Jonah, I also found the West to be much more straightforward than the East this year. All five West starters were a no-brainer for me. Some folks will definitely have issues with Gobert starting because of the whole, “Utah is a regular season team” thing that has been proven time and time again, but the All-Star selections are designed to be based on regular season performance. Gobert is averaging over 15 points and 15 rebounds per game, with his regular stellar defense, on a Utah team that is once again near the top of the conference. He absolutely deserves to be recognized as a starter. I can’t believe I’ve really used all this space to be Rudy Gobert’s hype man, of all people. Utah still won’t make the Western Conference Finals.

Another thing I noticed about my West team is that it’s a huge starting lineup. Not that it really matters because of the weird new All-Star draft format, but wouldn’t it be fun to see two, maybe three (are we ready to call LeBron a center yet?) centers sharing the court with Steph? It’s a bit like those early-2000s All-Star teams that ran out TMac/Kobe/Garnett/Duncan/O’Neal as their starters. Imagine the separation Curry could get from those Jokic and Gobert screens! Imagine LeBron throwing lobs to Ja Morant! Bring back conference-based teams for the All-Star game, Adam. There is enough player movement every summer anyway that it wouldn’t allow the teams to get stale.

Out east, I really struggled with a few of the choices, mainly with the lack of a Miami Heat player on the team. I try to reward teams with winning records when making my meaningless All-Star ballot, but I just couldn’t find a spot for anyone on the Heat, who currently sit at 26-15 and third in the conference. Their regular All-Stars, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, have played just 23 and 18 games, respectively, so you can cross them off. Kyle Lowry is the obvious frontrunner for an All-Star berth from south beach, but I just couldn’t get there with his counting stats. I thought about giving a spot to Udonis Haslem, just because of his miraculous feat of actually appearing in a game (in eight of them actually) for the first time in, like, seven years. Great work, Udonis! On the flip side of Miami, I came this close to leaving Trae Young off my ballot because of Atlanta’s record and the fact that he’s third in the league in turnovers, but I ultimately couldn’t argue with 28/9/4 and decent efficiency considering his usage rate.

Brown vs. Tatum

Jonah: Last week I said that I was leaning towards picking Brown over Tatum for my ballot, and while I wanted to so badly, Tatum has played 10 more games than Brown and that’s really what gave him the edge for me. Tatum’s shooting splits are way down, but their numbers are pretty much identical across the board otherwise. I don’t feel too strongly about this one way or another; I’d be totally happy if Brown got the nod instead.

Liam: Ah yes, the debate which will soon fill the airwaves across New England if the Celtics keep performing at this rate. I’ve been banging the “Brown is better than Tatum” drum for quite some time now, and if I had to pick only one of the J’s to make the All-Star team, which I did because a team struggling to tread water doesn’t deserve two spots, I give Brown the edge because of his shooting percentages. Both of the wings, despite their undeniable talent, are ironically also the biggest problem with the Celtics’ current team. They play the game as if they’re Ricky Davis and Antoine Walker circa 2006. Dribble for 18 seconds, take a contested shot, occasionally get bailed out with a foul call, alienate everyone else on the team leading to Marcus Smart shooting contested threes of his own, rinse and repeat. To me, Tatum is just more representative of that problem than Brown is.

Harden/Holiday/Butler vs. Ball/Garland/Beal

Jonah: Of the three guys I had that Liam didn’t, Holiday is the lockiest of the bunch. Milwaukee definitely deserves two guys, and I didn’t think it was particularly hard to pick Holiday over Middleton. He’s clearly been the Bucks’ second-best player, is clearly the best defensive player of the six in question, and is shooting the ball very well on yet another strong Milwaukee team. With Butler, yeah, he’s missed a lot of games, but so has pretty much everyone at this point thanks to the pandemic, so I can look past that. Miami is third in the East, so it did feel weird to have zero Heat (Flames?) on my All-Star team. Garland was actually a pretty easy cut for me; if I had to put a second Cav, I would’ve gone with Mobley. I do think Garland is a lock for the three-point contest though; it’s usually tradition to give the host city one of their guys to root for.

The last spot on my team came down to Harden or Ball, and I really had trouble choosing. Did I ultimately go with Harden because I saw Liam had Ball and wanted more differences on our ballots? Um… no. Everyone should want Ball to make it over Harden from an aesthetic point of view; do you want the guy zinging behind the back passes and underhanded outlets all game long, or the guy who’ll dribble 16 times before pump faking/flailing his body into a defender? If I had to guess who ends up getting it, I think Harden probably gets a legacy vote here, unfortunately. Hopefully voters vote for the guy who’s having the better season (it’s probably Ball).

Liam: Is it a bit dumb that I have two Cavs on my team and only one Buck and one Net? Objectively, yes. I just feel that Garland has been the engine driving this Cavs season, and that his shot creation as a number one option is more important to what Cleveland does than what Harden or Holiday do as the number two and three options on their teams. I also didn’t feel like rewarding Harden for being blatantly out of shape, leading the league in turnovers, and shooting a career worst from the field. If Harden’s name was Jim Smith, then sure, I’d probably put him on my team. The trouble is that this is probably his worst season since he was coming off the bench in OKC.

Holiday was a tough cut for me. There’s no denying that his defense is top of the line, and that he’s been a consistent contributor for an injury and virus-riddled Bucks team. This is moreso just a case of me trying to squeeze a Hornet on to my team because of their current playoff position. On the other hand, Beal was the pick that I felt the worst about in the East. Similar to Harden, his scoring and percentages have taken a bit of a nosedive. Ultimately it just came down to Beal vs. Siakam and I just gave Beal the edge because of games played. I didn’t really even consider Butler just because it seems like he’s been completely replaced by Nick Kroll’s evil twin whenever I look at a Heat box score. Have I now successfully contradicted my own logic on every single pick so far?

Toughest Cut

Jonah: LaMelo Ball, Jaylen Brown, Evan Mobley, Domantas Sabonis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Evidently I had a much shorter list.

Sabonis unfortunately fell victim to having slightly worse numbers than last year, paired with his poor team and the fact that the East had a lot of really talented frontcourt candidates this year. I was so ready to put Gilgeous-Alexander on my team, but he too is just a smidge down from where he was last year, and it doesn’t help that his team stinks.

Liam: Here’s my not-so-short shortlist of other players I considered: Jayson Tatum, Nikola Vucevic, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, James Harden, Evan Mobley, Pascal Siakam, Domantas Sabonis, Miles Bridges, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Deandre Ayton, Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Aside from the aforementioned East reserves that found their way onto Jonah’s team, I actually thought one of the tougher cuts to make was for the last wild card spot in the West. I really liked the idea of getting one of Deandre Ayton, Andrew Wiggins, Desmond Bane, or Dillon Brooks on to the team instead of Murray. Again, I don’t like to reward players on bad teams, but the Spurs have a really bad roster and the fact they’re even competitive on a nightly basis is a testament to Murray. Well, they also happen to have one of the best coaches of all-time, but that’s beside the point. All four of those cuts will likely make at least one all-star team in the future though. Side note: it’s very early, but I may never get over the fact that the Raptors drafted Malachi Flynn one pick ahead of Desmond Bane.

I also came close to picking Evan Mobley over Jarrett Allen for the second Cavs spot. Pascal Siakam makes my team easily if not for missing the early part of the season. Anthony Edwards has quietly improved in every single statistical category since his impressive rookie year, and the Timberwolves are actually okay this year. On that note, Karl-Anthony Towns has shooting splits of 51/42/81 while putting up 25 and 9 on average. I’d consider starting him if I could put LeBron at guard.

So those are our ballots and some of the logic behind them. We had a lot of fun making these and will definitely be reconvening at the end of the semester for an All-NBA edition. Until then.