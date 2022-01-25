SIDELINES | Cleveland’s mega-lineup, Scottie Barnes’ career-night, Trent’s return

I’d first like to say that I think I made a mistake last week when I left Darius Garland off of my All-Star ballot. In my defense, I wrote that article before he went out and averaged 25-5-12 over his next four games. But even still, I probably overlooked him.

Sticking with the Cavs for a second, it’s actually almost wholesome to see them succeed without LeBron James playing for them. Do you know when the last time that happened was? Before I was born! The Cavaliers’ last good sans-LeBron team was in 1998 when they went 47-35 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Since then, they have gone a total of 287-622 in Seasons Without LeBron with a grand total of zero playoff appearances, so it’s nice to see them having success on their own.

The jumbo-frontcourt they’re running that consists of 6’11 Jarrett Allen, 7’0 Evan Mobley, and 7’0 Lauri Markkanen is actually awesome, and immediately reminds me of the absolute dumpster fire that was the 2008-09 Raptors version. Remember when they started Andrea Bargnani, Chris Bosh, and Jermaine O’Neal for a few months before Bryan Colangelo put us out of our misery and traded J.O. to Miami for Shawn Marion (which also didn’t work)?

Hilariously, the comps between the successful 2022 Cavs version and the trainwreck 2009 Raptors version get even closer upon further analysis: Markkanen and Barganani as the stretchy shooters (it’s not only because they’re both big white Euros, though that doesn’t not help), Allen and J.O. as the shot-blocking rim protectors and finishers (though it was more hypothetical in J.O.’s case as he couldn’t run or jump anymore) and who was Mobley most often compared to as a prospect? Chris Bosh!

It works with Cleveland’s guys mainly because of how good Mobley and Allen are on defense, especially given how incredibly switchable Mobley is on wings and perimeter players. Allen’s not bad either out there; even when they do get occasionally blown-by by some speedy guard, their strides are so long that they can make up ground in enough time.

Now, in contrast to their giant frontcourt, they started the season with a teensy backcourt with a pair of 6’1 guards in Collin Sexton and the aforementioned Garland. Though the season has not been kind to the knees of Cleveland’s guards, as Sexton tore his meniscus in November and is out for the season, and his replacement, Ricky Rubio, tore his left ACL for the second time in his career a few weeks ago. So they traded for Rajon Rondo to help fill the void, and with Garland playing the way he is now, they seem to have steadied the ship. They’re a fun team, and I hope they can stay healthy and do some damage in the playoffs.

Quick redraft of the top-three of this past 2021 draft probably goes: Mobley, Cade, and then Barnes. Scottie just put up a career-high 27 last night in the annual wonky Raptors-Wizards game* but did it so efficiently, too. His shot chart is below, courtesy of StatMuse, and as Fred VanVleet said after the game (paraphrasing here), he was jump hooking them to death.

Barnes’ in-between game is really impressive; those little push shots/baby hooks/dinkers-and-dumpers from that 5-10 foot range are sneakily hard and require a lot of touch and feel, which he clearly already has. The Raptors got a good one!

*Okay, quick off-the-top list of all the crazy Raptors-Wizards games that I can think of:

I’m sure there are plenty of others that I’m forgetting, but for some reason the Wizards and Raptors always have entertaining games.

Gary Trent Jr. returned last night after missing the last few games with an ankle issue, and even though he shot 4-12, it was much needed. My god do the Raptors ever need Trent’s ability to create for himself and bail out possessions. Can’t wait to see him get up 18 shots a night from here on out. If that sounded sarcastic, I promise you it is 100 per cent sincere. Fire away Gary. Here’s a great photo of Trent I took at a March Madness game when he was at Duke to conclude: