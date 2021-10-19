SIDELINES | ALCS and NLCS well underway

After reading week kicked off at the onset of the Division Series, it has concluded with the onset of the Championship Series. Luckily, all of my midterms will be over by the time the World Series starts, so we’re looking good on that front.

The ALCS pitted the Red Sox and Astros against one another, so I suppose I’m rooting for Team Meteor, but whichever team of rapscallions goes on to win the pennant will hopefully lose to whoever comes out of the NL. However, the Astros are really really good, and have been all season. They probably didn’t get the national attention they deserved because of the remnants from those cheating teams in ‘17 and ‘18, but, as Blue Jays fans saw for 70ish games this season, that core is legit. The series is currently tied 1-1 as of this writing, with Game 3 set to go tonight from Fenway, but I’m still unfortunately picking the Astros to win this series. (Tuesday morning update: that’s looking wrong! Red Sox smoked ‘em in Game 3 and the Astros’ starting pitching is in trouble…)

I still think the Red Sox should automatically start each game down 2-0 every time they wear their navy jerseys. But poor wardrobe choices aside, there probably isn’t too much Red Sox fans can complain about at this point; everything after eliminating the Yankees in the Wild Card game is just gravy.

I know it’s a bit of old news now, but we didn’t publish last week during the Division Series and I need a bit of space to rave about Wander Franco. I’m so flabbergasted by this 20-year-old who switch-hits for contact and power, has 85 percentile sprint speed, plays a better shortstop than most 30-year-olds and already has elite plate discipline. It’s a shame he’s going to torment the Blue Jays for the next several years because he’s already one of my favourite players to watch.

Anyway, one of the other “issues” people have complained about is how long these postseason games have been. Yes, they almost all have well exceeded the three-hour mark, including several over four hours. That is way too long, I agree, but people are simultaneously complaining about games being too long and also not enough balls being put in play. Well you know what extends games? Hits! Game 1 of the NLCS took three hours, and saw a final score of 3-2. Game 2 of the ALCS took four hours, and the score was 9-5, and that includes the looooong delay that took place when Jake Odorizzi had to warm up from scratch after Luis Garcia left with an injury.

So my conclusion based on Twitter’s complaints is that baseball fans seem to want a lot more groundouts and flyouts. That’ll get the kids hooked! Nothing like jotting down ‘4-3’ on the ol’ scorecard, right? The real killers are all the constant pitching changes, something that is always going to be increased in the playoffs when every game is a must-win; you can’t just let your starter who gave up five runs in the first eat up four more garbage-time innings like you would in the regular season.

Despite being walked-off in Game 1, the Dodgers are still the most dangerous team remaining. They have noted madman Max Scherzer going for them in Game 2 tonight, and have a bullpen full of power arms and sorcery. I can’t get over how much movement Blake Treinen’s pitches have. It’s like he’s throwing blitzballs out there, but painted at 97 mph.

Look at this sinker-slider overlay courtesy of PitchingNinja — they criss-cross! Silly. Oh, and Brusdar Graterol threw a 103 mph sinker over the weekend, Kenley Jansen is twitching his way to 1-2-3 innings on the regular, it’s laughable.

Yet despite all that, the Braves are up 2-0 in the series! Two games, two walk-off wins in the ninth, and the 88-win Atlanta Braves who are without their best player and pitcher are two wins away from a pennant. Of course, they blew a 3-1 lead to the Dodgers in last years’ NLCS — and they are a professional sports team in Atlanta, so the series is far from over — but this was really a poor performance by L.A. manager Dave Roberts. It feels like he’s overmananging, y’know? Stacking up openers (yes, multiple) before handing the ball off to a starter-turned-bulk-guy, using your Game 4 starter, Julio Urías, out of the ‘pen in Game 2, having to pull Scherzer early cause you’ve overworked him down the stretch…

It seems like Roberts’ is pressing juuust a little bit, though that’s more likely to happen when you’re offence falters like the Dodgers’ has so far in this series. They should get a nice boost heading back home to L.A. for Game 3 and 4, but the reigning champs’ road to a repeat definitely looks a lot bleaker now.

By this time next week we will have our World Series matchup finalized, so I will most definitely be doing a big preview for SIDELINES then.