SIDELINES | 15+ years of losing: looking at the Sacramento Kings’ inability to draft

Okay, so the Sacramento Kings recently declared that they are pulling out of the Ben Simmons “sweepstakes” after Philly’s asking price was too high. It’s a bit silly because for a team like Sacramento, it might make sense to overpay, even for someone like Simmons. That story led me down a rabbit hole of Sacramento Kings incompetence, which I will now present to you:

The thesis, so to speak, is essentially the fact that the Kings have never been bad enough to bottom out and get a top pick to properly build around, but are nowhere near good enough to make the playoffs. They’ve been stuck on the treadmill of mediocrity for 16 years now. In that span, they have made zero playoff appearances, yet have had just one top-three draft pick. They can’t even lose properly!

You don’t necessarily need a top-three pick to rebuild — though it’s much easier if you do — as long as you find success in the lottery. And that, my dear, is the crux of the Kings’ curse; they simply cannot draft well. When you don’t draft well, it’s pretty much impossible to succeed in a small market.

The Sixers famously tanked for years to accumulate high draft pick after high draft pick, and while it theoretically worked, as they landed All-NBA guys in Joel Embiid (#3, 2014) and Ben Simmons (#1, 2016), they also blew picks on Jahlil Okafor (#3, 2015), Markelle Fultz (#1, 2017), and Zhaire Smith (#16, 2018) and haven’t made it past the second round of the playoffs.

While it’s unrealistic to think you’re going to hit on every draft pick, you just can’t miss at the rate the Kings have since 2006, the year they last made the playoffs. Here’s their draft history since the 2007 draft, with the occasional blurb:

2007 – Spencer Hawes (10)

Other notable could’ve-hads: Thaddeus Young (12); Wilson Chandler (23); Marc Gasol (48). This is the least offensive miss by far, and it’s arguably not even a miss at all. Hawes was your typical solid white guy backup big; an ancestor of the Plumlees, if you will. Plus you can’t really ding them for passing on Gasol, because, well, everybody understandably did.

2008 – Jason Thompson (12)

Notables: Roy Hibbert (17), Serge Ibaka (24), Nic Batum (25), DeAndre Jordan (35), and Goran Dragić (45).

2009 – Tyreke Evans (4)

Notables: Stephen Curry (7), DeMar DeRozan (9), and Jrue Holiday (17). Very weird career, Evans had. He did win Rookie of the Year in 2009, with a 20-5-5 year, but quickly fell off after that. Not a great sign if your rookie season is also your career season.

2010 – DeMarcus Cousins (5)

Notables: Paul George (10). Success, a great pick! Their lone hit from 2007-2016. Would George have been better, yeah, but Cousins was an absolute beast until his body broke down. Sure, he had some temperament issues, but he was also an All-NBA guy averaging 25 and 12 at his peak.

2011 – Jimmer Fredette (7)*

Notables: Kemba Walker (9), Klay Thompson (11), Kawhi Leonard (15), Nikola Vučević (16), Tobias Harris (19), and Jimmy Butler (30). Oooof. This is the biggest whiff of them all. Jimmer was out of the league after just four seasons, and look who went after him! In some of these drafts, there aren’t a whole lot of big names the Kings could’ve had, but this certainly was not one of those drafts. Let me also explain the asterisk, because it’s bizarre. The Kings had the No. 7 pick, but traded down in a three-way deal with Charlotte and Milwaukee and took Jimmer at #10 (Charlotte took Bismack Biyombo at #7, another whiff). Who did Sacramento feel was worth moving down three picks (and trading Beno Udrih) to acquire? John Salmons! But the silver lining here is at least the Kings learned a sharp lesson about using high picks to draft streaky white shooters who can’t play defence.

2012 – Thomas Robinson (5)

Notables: Damian Lillard (6), Harrison Barnes (7), Draymond Green (35), and Khris Middleton (39). I remember watching Thomas Robinson go head to head with Anthony Davis in the 2012 NCAA championship game. Robinson’s tenure in Sacramento lasted 51 whole games before they traded him. He was out of the league after five years with career averages of four points and four rebounds. And look who went right after him. The Kings already had a budding Cousins at center, wouldn’t a guard have made more sense?

2013 – Ben McLemore (7)

Notables: CJ McCollum (10), Giannis Antetokounmpo (15), and Rudy Gobert (27). This was an awful draft, so I’ll give them a bit of slack here. But at the same time, McCollum is a very similar player to McLemore and he was right there, so.

2014 – Nik Stauskas (8)

Notables: Zach LaVine (13), TJ Warren (14), Bruno Caboclo (20), Clint Capela (25), and Nikola Jokić (41). Oh no! They didn’t learn their lesson about streaky white shooters who can’t play defence! This was probably the second most detrimental pick after Jimmer. More on why that is a bit later.

2015 – Willie Cauley-Stein (5)

Notables: Myles Turner (11), Devin Booker (13), Terry Rozier (16), and Bobby Portis (22). Another big guy who didn’t fit next to Cousins…

2016 – Georgios Papagiannis (8)*

Notables: Domantas Sabonis (11), Caris LeVert (20), Pascal Siakam (27), Dejounte Murray (29), and Malcolm Brogdon (36). Another trade down here; this time they did so with Phoenix, who took Marquese Chriss (another bust) at No. 8 while Sacramento took Papagiannis at #16. They also got Phoenix’s other first rounder that year at #28, which they also preceded to blow on Skal Labissière (with Murray right there!), and the rights to Bogdan Bogdanović. Out of all those players involved, Bogdanović is by far the best one, so a small silver lining, though they could’ve done the trade, gotten Bogi, and also used #16 and #28 way more effectively. Georgios’ NBA career lasted 39 games!

2017 – DeAaron Fox (5)*

Okay, this is where it gets super rabbit holey. Fox is a very good player, and in normal circumstances, would’ve been a great pick here at No. 5, but the Kings had the pick that became Jayson Tatum! What!? How? Here’s how; remember when they botched the Stauskas pick? It all stems back to that. Stauskas was so bad that the Kings dumped him, along with Jason Thompson and Carl Landry, to Philadelphia in 2015, but had to attach a 2017 1st round pick swap and a 2019 1st rounder in order for Philly to take back their junk. So the 2017 draft lottery happens; Boston wins it, Sacramento gets #3, and Philly gets #5, but Philly gets to swap with Sacramento per the 2015 trade. Philly then infamously trades up with Boston, swapping #1 and #3 that year, while also giving Boston the other Kings pick that was in the Stauskas trade, the 2019 1st. Philly blows #1 on Fultz, Boston ends up with Tatum at #3, and Sacramento takes Fox at #5. Not a bad consolation, but they could’ve had Tatum! Even when the Kings take a good player, it always could’ve been better…

2018 – Marvin Bagley III (2)

Notables: Luka Dončić (3), Jaren Jackson (4), Trae Young (5), Mikal Bridges (10), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (11), and Miles Bridges (12). Sorry Kings fans, Bagley over Dončić is the modern-day Bowie over Jordan.

2019 – N/A

This pick would’ve been #14, but was also in the horrendous Stauskas trade. Romeo Langford was eventually chosen by Boston by way of Philly.

The Kings have finally hit in the past two drafts, taking Tyrese Haliburton 12th in 2020 and Davion Mitchell 9th last year, but neither are stars. When you’ve botched draft after draft for more than a decade, it’s hard to have any kind of success, especially when you’re not a free agent destination. They’ve also cycled through 11 head coaches, have had ownership changes, GM changes and arena changes. There’s just zero stability in that organization. I really do hope they somehow turn it around, because 16 consecutive years of losing in a league where more than half the teams make the playoffs is just depressing for fans. But turning things around all starts with drafting properly.