The “shrinkflation” phenomenon has become increasingly prevalent as the world recovers from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Shrinkflation can be defined as an increase in the per-unit price of goods caused by a reduction of the product’s weight or size. This allows companies to decrease their production costs without having to worry about the corresponding effect on their operating margin and consumer relationships.

For example, if a box of 30 cookies was originally sold for five dollars pre-pandemic, the manufacturer might consider reducing the quantity to 25 cookies, but continue to sell them at the original price. Oftentimes, changes like these go unnoticed by consumers, but have a significant impact on production-level costs.

This strategy is common in the food and beverage industry, where consumers are more sensitive to changes in price than in quantity, but it has been criticized by experts who claim it makes it difficult for consumers to make informed choices.

“It’s already overwhelming to shop for the whole family, but it’s always nice to be able to reach for a staple product on the shelf knowing that it’s exactly what your family needs,” said Katie Cizek, mother of three. “This strategy now makes grocery shopping even more complex because you can’t really rely on those products anymore. You have to pay even closer attention now to make sure you’re not spending more for less.”

“Shrinkflation” generated a lot of buzz when comedian B.J. Novak made a guest appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien in 2007 and expressed concerns about Cadbury Creme Eggs being smaller than in the previous year. Novak, a long-time Creme Egg enthusiast, even went as far as bringing two eggs from different years on stage to show the difference in size despite their selling price remaining the same.

Novak’s not alone in recognizing the shrinkflation phenomenon. A study conducted by Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Agriculture found approximately three in four Canadians have noticed that some good products have shrunk while prices remained stable or increased. Survey respondents noted significant price increases in meat products, vegetables, and groceries among many other food categories.

Given the world’s current economic climate, shrinkflation continues to exist in supply chains and likely isn’t going away anytime soon. So it might be a good idea to take a closer look at those per unit prices next time you’re in the grocery aisle.