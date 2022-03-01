Shorthanded Badgers men’s volleyball drop road game in Waterloo

Brock’s men’s volleyball team dropped a tough loss to the Waterloo Warriors on Saturday, a 0-3 (22-25, 19-25, 22-25) defeat in Waterloo.

The two teams were scheduled to face off last Wednesday night, but issues with COVID-19 protocols forced the game to be postponed until Saturday afternoon. With regulars such as Logan House and Kylar Code in protocols, the Badgers were forced to face the Warriors with a short bench and a heavy reliance on players who haven’t been featured much this season.

Despite the sweep, the individual sets were tightly contested. Brock played Waterloo very closely in the first frame, and even jumped out to an 8-4 lead early on. Three kills from outside hitter Saulius Lianga and an ace from right side Austin Janzen were among the early highlights.

Brock continued to capitalize on Waterloo errors, as well as more strong play from Lianga and middle Jacob Ferland to hold on to a consistent three to five point lead. With the score at 20-16, Waterloo’s offense came to life and posted three straight kills and an ace to tie things up. From that point forward, the Badgers unravelled, surrendering five of the next seven points to ultimately lose the set 22-25.

In the pivotal second set, the teams essentially exchanged points en route to a 10-10 tie. Kills from Lianga, Janzen, outside hitter Nanle Yusuf and middle Chris Chapman sparked the Badger offense. Steady work from setter Grant Reddon was also a consistent presence throughout the afternoon, as it has been all season long.

Late in the set, Waterloo broke off another quick scoring run on the back of two Brock errors and two kills to grab a 22-17 lead. The Warriors were able to close it out relatively painlessly at that point, winning the second set by a score of 25-19.

Looking to avoid their first loss of the season to a non-McMaster opponent, the Badgers headed into the third set. Waterloo had other ideas, and scored five unanswered points to open things up. The home team kept the Badgers at bay for a while, but Brock put up a 6-0 run of their own to tie things at 12. Middle Mark Naqvi, one of the more regular contributors to the Brock team, provided a spark with three kills in the third set.

With the score at 16-15 for Waterloo, a game of runs started to break out. A 3-0 Warrior run gave the home team a four-point advantage, but that was quickly erased by a 4-0 run from the away side. The teams traded points once again until it was 21-21, but then Waterloo put the game to bed by grabbing four of the set’s final five points to win 25-22.

It was a spirited effort from Brock’s side, and the players who were called on to perform deserve a ton of credit. Moral victory aside, the loss is a tough one in the thick of the playoff race.

Next up, and the final game currently on the schedule for the Badgers is a rematch with Waterloo on Sunday afternoon at the Bob Davis Gymnasium. Sitting at 6-3, Brock holds the second place spot in the OUA West division. Sunday’s game will take place at 4 p.m., and tickets can be reserved here.