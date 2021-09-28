Self-care is too important to neglect

With school and life keeping us busy, it’s easy to forget to take time out of our schedule to do a little bit of self-care.

Self-care helps you perform at your best and it supports overall well-being, helps maintain self-confidence and self-esteem. It makes us more aware of our personal needs and allows us to be resilient. Numerous studies have looked at young adults experiencing emotional distress. It turns out that self-care practices like playing sports, creating or enjoying art, and hanging out with friends were all factors for improving their mood and their overall well-being.

Self-care means something different for everyone. For some, it could mean taking a walk in the morning before starting your day. It could mean cleaning up the dishes that have piled to the ceiling in the kitchen or even taking the shower you’ve been putting off because you haven’t wanted to get out of bed. Movement of the body can be beneficial, as can proper health and nutrition, sleep and rest.

If you aren’t sure where to start with self-care, here are some pretty basic and fun self-care tips and tricks to keep everyone feeling their best, especially now that the leaves are changing and the weather is getting colder and darker.

Self-care by definition is a process of taking care of oneself with behaviors that promote health. Whether that health is physical or mental, everyone should practice some form of self-care every day. It can be as simple as sleeping in for an extra hour or giving yourself some extra time in the mornings to relax before you get your day going. Some simple forms of self-care include eating proper meals, getting exercise, or even brushing your teeth or hair. These might sound silly but it is easy to forget to do these things when life is busy and you’re always on the go.

Maybe all you need is to do is curl up on the couch and watch all the “Halloweentown” movies with your besties to find peace and clear your mind, or maybe you need to lay in bed all day and only get up when you need to get snacks. Self-care really can be anything that makes you feel mentally or physically better.

Eating a healthy meal, working out to that YouTube video you love, drinking some water instead of sugary drinks, making a snack, sitting out and letting the sun kiss your face, or even playing your favorite video games. If these things make you happy, do them. It’s okay to stop what you’re doing and take time for yourself every once in a while.

What’s important to remember is that there is no wrong way to practice self-care other than not doing it at all. So don’t let life get so busy that you forget to show yourself some attention, too.