Sarah Schauer and Brittany Broski take on podcasting with Violating Community Guidelines

A couple of weeks ago the first episode of a new comedy podcast, Violating Community Guidelines, was released. It’s hosted by popular YouTubers Brittany Broski and Sarah Schauer, and features their playful humour and intense knowledge of the internet as they discuss some of the bizarre things the World Wide Web has to offer.

For those not familiar with these content creators, Broski’s YouTube and TikTok career was launched by the meme which dubbed her as “kombucha girl;” a video of her tasting kombucha for the first time and hating it. Schauer made their start on Vine and the two creators became roommates and began releasing hilarious videos together shortly after.

The podcast is funny and charming. They strike a balance between being knowledgeable and thoughtful people and being goofy and ridiculous. Unfortunately, as creators from the visual medium of YouTube, there are moments where they refer to visual elements and prompt listeners to go look it up. A lot of podcast listeners would rather press play and be able to get the full experience of the show just from listening, so hopefully in coming episodes they adjust to the medium and allow their jokes and dialogue to carry the show.

During the first episode they discuss the bizarre things being sold, and given away, on Facebook marketplace. This episode has a similar feel to a series of videos Schauer has released called “Zillow Gone Wild”, which features Broski, where they examine bizarre home listings on Zillow and imagine what kind of person must live there.

The pilot really embraces their speculative comedic style. They do talk about the dangers of Facebook marketplace, but this episode focuses more so on the gross and weird stuff they can find on Facebook. There is a huge segment that involves them describing in detail the items they’re looking at, which they do a pretty good job of, and they also comment on the irony of discussing images on a podcast.

As the name suggests, the second episode, “A.I. Influencers,” is about artificial intelligence influencers. It leans away from just comedy to genuinely reflecting on beauty standards and social media. It’s a far more thought-provoking episode than the bathroom-humour-heavy pilot. Hopefully more episodes this season will move towards this direction rather than to the low hanging fruit.

For people who like light podcasts that don’t take a ton of brainpower to listen to, Violating Community Guidelines is just the one for you. You can put it on in the background to keep you company during tasks like cleaning or doing the dishes. Episodes are released every Monday, and the contrast between the first and second episode inspires a curiosity about how the following episodes of the podcast will go.

The hosts invite their listeners to send in stories related to the content of the episodes, which creates a nice dynamic between the hosts and the audience. It’s not the best of the best for comedy podcasts, but if you’re a fan of these YouTubers then it’s a great way to get some more content from them and to enjoy their dynamic as friends.