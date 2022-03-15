Rex Orange County’s recent release touches on heartbreak, insecurities, and the hardships of everyday life

Alex O’Connor, also known as Rex Orange County, released WHO CARES? recently, his fourth album and first in three years. Inspired by his breakup with Thea, the lyrics for most songs offer comfort. The 11-track album incorporates a mix of beats with some songs having a sweet classical melody, and others the indie staple behind the ever-recognizable voice of O’Connor.

The album starts with “KEEP IT UP,” which was released as a single back in January and has garnered close to 14 million streams on Spotify since then. The music video on YouTube has almost reached 3 million views as well. The retro-styled trip through Amsterdam is captivating and just as enjoyable to watch as the song is to listen to.

“KEEP IT UP” is a great song to start the album with, it’s upbeat and has a blend of what the rest of the songs of the album include. As a stand-alone, the song left listeners clueless on how the rest of the album would play out, but with the release of the full album we see that it serves as a base of the whole album, it prepares the listener for the next song, “OPEN A WINDOW” featuring Tyler, the Creator.

“OPEN A WINDOW” is not the first time these two artists have worked together. O’Connor has been featured in Tyler’s album Flower Boy, on both “Foreword,” and “Boredom.” In O’Connor’s song, Tyler tones it down and sings in a laid-back style to fit the song perfectly.

Another song to keep an eye out for is “WORTH IT,” which includes more melancholy lyrics about being unable to move on, most likely referencing his break up with Thea Morgan-Murrell back in 2020. The smooth and soft instrumentals accompanying the lyrics make it worth the listen.

“AMAZING,” which was also released as a single prior to the album, has now amassed over eight million streams on Spotify after being released on Valentine’s Day and has reached one million views on YouTube. This video is incredibly unique, it tells a love story through hand puppets in a stop motion style similar to his “Loving is Easy” video. “AMAZING” provides a little break from the heartbreaking lyrics and makes for a very comforting song with wholesome vibes.

The style of “ONE IN A MILLION,” feels like a bit of new territory for O’Connor, but very well explored. Here, the artist successfully reaches out of his comfort zone by providing a more pop-style song rather than his indie style. The lyrics are also inspired by his break-up, and are more relatable than “WORTH IT,” for anyone that has experienced heartbreak.

“MAKING TIME,” the ninth track, is classic O’Connor. It’s got the indie feel, the distorted laid-back beats, and the voice of his older work. “SHOOT ME DOWN,” follows right after with one of the best intros in the album, and overall, one of the best songs on it. Luckily, it’s also one of the longest songs with close to a five-minute running time. Listening to both songs one right after the other feels like one long flowing piece.

The closing track, “WHO CARES?” feels weak after a rollercoaster of an album. After having such a strong start and remaining fairly inconsistent throughout the album, this closing track summarizes why the album fails to completely deliver. Overall, WHO CARES? Introduces songs that are worth at least one listen, but only a few of those will be memorable in the future while the others will be forgotten.