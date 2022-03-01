Revisiting Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon on its 49th anniversary 

,as onalPink Floyd, one of the most influential rock bands in music history, released the renowned album The Dark Side of the Moon 49 years ago today.

Their eight-studio album may not be their best, but it still became their most successful one and became a turning point for the band. After spending only a week in the number one spot, it remained at the top of the billboard charts in the United States sporadically for over 700 weeks, the longest any album has ever spent on the charts. With an estimated 45 million copies sold, The Dark Side of the Moon joins Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours and Led Zeppelin’s Led Zeppelin IV as one of the best-selling albums of all time.

It’s another of those albums that is instantly recognizable by the cover art, even if you’re not a Pink Floyd fan, it’s sure to seem familiar. The triangular prism reflecting light into a rainbow against a black backdrop fits the experimental vibe of the album. Arguably ahead of its time, it takes some effort to fully appreciate what this album has accomplished.

It’s a rare album that feels like one long song rather than the 10 distinct pieces that it’s made up of. Each song perfectly blends into the next, which is aided by the four transitional instrumental songs on the album. They support the album in offering an unmatched immersive experience for those willing to listen in one sitting.

All six lyrical songs are memorable in their own way, as they each have their own style which is supported by the instrumental songs in between them. “Breathe (In the Air),” the most chill song and probably the best of the album, sets the pace and is good preparation for what’s to come. “Time,” picks up the pace adding some strong guitar riffs halfway through the song. “Money,” keeps up the momentum and has a more upbeat rhythm relying more on the drum beat and high voice pitch. “Us and Them,” prepares us for the end, it brings the pace down again matching the vibe “Breath (In the Air)” started with. The album ends with “Brain Damage” and “Eclipse” the two weakest songs with lyrics, but overall, a decent wrap-up.

While the instrumental songs aren’t that great on their own, that’s not the case for “The Great Gig in the Sky.” This song is the only instrumental in the album that can stand on its own and still be enjoyable, as the harmonizing, non-lyrical voice accompanied by the piano is very satisfying. “Speak to Me,” “On the Run,” and “Any Colour You Like” only serve their purpose as transition songs and while they’re not that great to listen to individually, the album would not be complete without them.

The Dark Side of the Moon is a masterfully put-together album that pays great attention to detail. Not only has it gone on to be considered one of the greatest albums of all time since its release, but it served as a stepping stone for Pink Floyd themselves and other artists who they would go on to influence. They would only build on the concepts and directions introduced with this album on their later works. While perhaps albums like Wish You Were Here do it better, you can’t forget which album started it all.