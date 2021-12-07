Respect people’s privacy and don’t photograph them without consent

At any point in time, just about any person can take a picture of you without your knowledge or consent. It might sound dramatic, but it’s the reality of living in a time where it’s the norm for everybody’s phone to have a built-in camera.

Just 15 years ago, if someone wanted to take a high-quality photograph, they had to go out and buy a real camera. Now, it’s as simple as unlocking your phone and opening up the camera app. I’m not here to go on a tirade against camera phones in general, rather, I have an issue with something that is a byproduct of their ubiquity.

Having a quick and easy way to capture images can be great when you want to take a picture with your friends or photograph a particularly beautiful sunset. However, when people start taking photos of strangers without their consent, that’s when I start to have a problem.

It’s remarkably simple to take a picture of someone without them knowing because it’s nowhere near as obvious to people when you point a cell phone at them as it would be to point a camera at them.

It’s such a normal and accepted part of the culture of social media and constant sharing that most of us probably don’t even think anything of it. Even if you haven’t taken and posted a picture of a stranger any time in recent memory, think about the last time you opened up social media. The odds are, you saw a picture of someone going about their life in public as they were unknowingly photographed. You don’t need to look much further than the infamous “People of Walmart” website or any of its derivatives to see just how normalized it is.

Sometimes these images of strangers can be harmless. For instance, a few weeks ago I saw someone walking their dog and both of them were wearing Bills jerseys. I thought that was adorable, so I decided to snap a picture of them. My instinct to take a photograph wasn’t rooted in anything more than a desire to show my friends the cute thing I saw while I was out, but it’s still not exactly the most ethical instinct. I didn’t know this person, I had no idea whether they’d be okay with me taking their picture, but I took the photo anyway. That shows you just how accepted it is in everyday life.

Another trend that’s been creeping up in some of my social media feeds are satirical accounts called ‘fake people of (insert university name here)’ which are spoofs of the ‘Humans of New York’ page. Their content usually involves someone filming a stranger, oftentimes on a college campus, and adding a silly and totally fake caption about who they are and what they’re up to underneath of it. Again, these seem harmless most of the time, but what are the odds that these people know they’ve been photographed or recorded? What are the odds that the person posting their likeness has asked for permission?

This kind of thing gets more nefarious when mockery is involved. The aforementioned “People of Walmart” page, for example, is centered around photographing strangers for the specific purpose of mocking them. Oftentimes, these are just people minding their own business, but for whatever reason, they’ve been deemed worthy of being made fun of. Often these are people of colour, overweight people, disabled people, gender non-conforming people, or just conventionally unattractive people just minding their own business. Their decision to simply go out in public does not mean they wanted to be photographed by a stranger, especially for the purpose of being made fun of. And yet, here we are.

Whether you take a photograph of someone with good intentions or more despicable ones, the fact of the matter remains, going out in public does not constitute consent to be photographed. I would go so far as to say that no one should ever be photographed without their consent, and they certainly shouldn’t have their likeness plastered all over social media for someone else’s content.

Everybody is entitled to a basic level of privacy, even when they’re out in public, so let’s try and respect that.