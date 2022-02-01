Report: Brock among top universities in national undergraduate research

Brock was recently ranked first out of 21 other similar institutions for corporate research income growth in the undergraduate research that takes place at the university.

Every year, the Toronto-based consultancy firm Research Infosource analyses research at Canadian institutions, and in their most recent rankings, Brock’s total research income grew to more than $15 million, a more than 130 per cent rise over the previous fiscal year.

Corporate research generates revenue from a variety of ways. Federal programs like FedDev Ontario and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council’s Alliance Grants program both assist Brock in leveraging private-sector funding. These initiatives, together with funding from the Ontario Grape and Wine Research Inc. and other grants and contracts, accounted for the large rise in sponsored research.

Brock also received strong marks for publication growth in the newly released report. Brock was placed second out of 21 institutions in terms of international collaborative publication growth, with a more than 800 per cent increase over the previous 20 years. Over the previous two decades, Brock’s overall university research publications have also climbed by 300 per cent, while cross-sector partnership publication growth has increased by 480 per cent.

This new standing comes as François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, recently awarded Brock four new Canada Research Chairs (CRCs). These CRCs are nationally acknowledged specialists who provide specialised knowledge, insight, and solutions. With the recent additions, Brock currently has 12 CRCs, with two more allocations scheduled to be filled in the coming years. These CRCs will contribute to Brock’s research in the domains of Health Sciences, Child and Youth Studies, and Psychology, and should serve to enhance the number of publications and funds received by the university to further carry out these projects.

While these figures indicate extremely encouraging progress in research and publication at Brock, there is still more work to be done to improve the university’s position as a research institution. In the same report, Brock was listed 40th out of the 50 top research institutions across Canada – a decline of two ranks since 2019 when the university ranked No. 38 overall.

Those who desire to find out more about the research that is conducted at Brock are encouraged to contact Brock’s office of research services. It is important to note that while Brock has a number of graduate research programs as well as undergraduate programs, most of Brock’s research does take place at the undergraduate level.