Editorial: Reflections on 2020

Photo Credit: Ryoji Iwata on Unsplash. I feel like it has been a decade, if not longer, since we raised our glasses to ring in the new year. Believe it or not, we have only just passed the halfway point of this tumultuous year. It is hard to quantify the grief and...

Brock reduces ancillary fees

Photo Credit: Toa Heftiba on Unsplash. Brock University announced that ancillary fees will be reduced for the upcoming school year. In a letter emailed to students on July 15, Brock University announced that Brock University Students’ Union (BUSU) and the Graduate...

National Indigenous History Month

June marks National Indigenous History Month in Canada. As it comes to a close, Katreena Whiteye, a Business Administration student at Brock, reflects on her First Nation heritage. Whiteye grew up on a First Nation reserve but did not learn extensively about her...

Human Rights and Equity hosts Black & Indigenous Pride Concert

Brock University Human Rights and Equity (HRE) is hosting a Black & Indigenous Pride concert. “Remembering the Past; Resisting for the Future” features local and up-in-coming Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQ+ poets, singers, drag-queens and more. This virtual concert...

      Brock kicks off study on gaming-related injuries

      by | Jun 19, 2020

      Brock PhD student Garrick Forman, (MSc’19) is part of the team at the University’s Neuromechanics and Ergonomics Lab, which is studying the characteristics, habits, pain and discomfort in casual and professional gamers via Brock University — Communications &...

    • Sherri Darlene: combatting racism in Niagara

      by | Jun 19, 2020

      Caution: Racial slurs. Sherri Darlene is a strong-willed mother with a great sense of humour and a heart of pure gold. Darlene organized the hugely successful #Justice4BlackLives protest in Niagara earlier this month. Despite her bubbly personality and resolute...

      How has COVID-19 impacted post-secondary students?

      by | May 29, 2020

      COVID-19 has taken a dramatic toll on post-secondary students across Canada. The sudden halt of the winter semester marked only the beginning of the impact COVID-19 would inflict on students. The financial and social impacts of the pandemic have accelerated with every...

      Mental health is just health

      by | Mar 23, 2020

      Physical health has always been something that people invest massive amounts of resources to improve. Think of all of the money that is given to hospitals and institutions in order to develop and advance medicine. Consider the amount of time people spend going to the...

    • Pixar’s Out misses the mark

      by | May 27, 2020

      Photo Credit: Mika Baumeist on Unsplash Out made headlines as Pixar’s first short film to feature a gay couple. Unfortunately, this new release missed the mark with its faulty storyline and PG rating. At a runtime of just over nine minutes, Out, which was released via...

      BAC virtual art show brings community and artists together

      by | May 5, 2020

      Photo Credit: Aidan Frenette On Friday, May 1, the Brock Art Collective (BAC) held its first virtual art show via Lifesize. Community members and students alike tuned in to watch artists present their artwork in a 30-minute video call.  Stephanie Dancer, the president...

      Netflix releases another reality hit with Too Hot To Handle

      by | May 4, 2020

      When I was growing up, my mom used to tell me that watching television would fry my brain cells. It may have taken me 20 years to believe her but this messy mix of sex (or lack thereof), terrible comedy and brainless contestants proved her correct. After watching Too...

      The truth behind R. Kelly

      by | Apr 30, 2020

      Trigger Warning: Rape and sexual assault  Surviving R. Kelly unveils the web of deceit that allowed R. Kelly to maintain his R&B empire for decades while taking advantage of vulnerable girls behind closed doors. Surviving R. Kelly originally aired last year but...