REDress Project underway at Brock and Niagara College

Niagara College and Brock University are teaming up once again to display red dresses throughout their campuses in memory of Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG). These exhibits are already in place and will remain installed until the end of this week.

The REDress Project was initially launched over 10 years ago as an art project at the University of Winnipeg by Jamie Black, a Métis artist. Black utilized hanging empty red dresses in her original art installation as a visual representation of the deaths of numerous Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQIA+ people at the hands of colonial assault over the last forty years. Since then, the project has seen wide-scale replication in cities across Canada around this time each year.

In 2016, a National Inquiry into Canada’s MMIWG was started, with the final report of the inquiry being issued in 2019. On the second anniversary of the report, the federal government revealed its strategy for developing a national action plan, which was eventually issued in June 2021.

Brock has supported a red dress installation around its campuses since 2019, as well as a public event promoting awareness of MMIWG. This event is always held on Feb. 14 in conjunction with the lighting of the institution’s Schmon Tower in red in solidarity with the annual Women’s Memorial March, which has been held in Vancouver since the early 90s.

This past Sunday, a group of volunteers hung the dresses across the university’s main campus, and they will be on display for the next week. Brock’s Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts and the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre (PAC) are collaborating on this year’s exhibit, with dresses on display at both the PAC and the downtown Brock campus.

This year, red dresses will also be hanging at Niagara College for the first time. To expand awareness of the project further, dresses will be hanging outside Niagara College’s Welland Campus and the Daniel J. Patterson Campus in Niagara-on-the-Lake, each with letters explaining the initiative.

Earlier this year, the Indigenous education department at Niagara College launched a fundraising campaign to collect red dress contributions from their community in support of the project. Long term, the institution hopes it will be able to continue hosting outdoor displays in support of the initiative on both of its campuses on an annual basis.

Beyond the displays, for the first time, Brock’s Campus Store will also contribute to the REDress project effort by selling earrings and keychains throughout the week. The earnings from the sale of these earrings and keychains will be designated to support the university’s Aboriginal Student Services.

Both school communities are also invited to either hang red dress displays in their home windows throughout the week or use social media to post photos attaching a red ribbon on a tree in honour of the MMIWG and 2SLGBTQIA+.

Residents are encouraged to not just view the displays in passing, but use this time as an opportunity to learn more about the project and how the ongoing MMIWG crisis in Canada continues to have negative implications. Students can visit the campus store website to purchase the earrings and keychains that are being sold this week.