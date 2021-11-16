Red (Taylor’s Version) will not disappoint long-time fans and is a great place to start for new fans

Taylor Swift is well known for her powerful love songs and breakup ballads, and 2012’s Red perfectly exemplifies her balance between heartbreak and optimism.

To learn more about the specifics regarding this re-release under the (Taylor’s Version) moniker, you can get the full story by clicking here. Long story short, Red (Taylor’s Version) includes re-recordings of all of the album’s original 16 tracks, as well as a handful of unreleased songs that had been written during the original Red studio sessions. There is also the much-anticipated 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which takes an iconic breakup ballad and elaborates on it, driving home the catharsis of looking back on heartbreak.

The music video/short film that accompanies the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” stars Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. It shows a relationship between an older man and young woman that follows the same narrative as the song. It successfully captures the heartbreak that the original “All Too Well” communicates while reflecting on those feelings from a place of maturity.

Songs like “22” and “We are Never Getting Back Together” are still perfect for singing along with friends, and there are new songs that will join the repertoire like “The Very First Night.” Red also has some epic tearjerkers and story-based songs as well.

However, this album isn’t just for people picking up their hearts after messy breakups. There are songs that celebrate the beauty of being in love as well, like “Stay Stay Stay,” “Everything Has Changed,” and “Starlight.”

One of the most outstanding songs on the album is “Nothing New (featuring Phoebe Bridgers).” It draws parallels between the music industry’s treatment of women to toxic relationships. Having a rising star like Bridgers on the song not only brings in the newer artists’ unique sound, but it also underscores the importance of women supporting women in a male-dominated industry.

“I Bet You Think About Me” is a return to her country influences and has more classic breakup imagery. Long time fans of Taylor will enjoy how true to her sound the album is and people craving new songs will really love those that have come out of the vault. Anyone who has fallen in or out of love will find something that resonates with them on the album.

There are songs that are forgettable and easy to skip, which is a matter of taste and unavoidable on an album this length. Surprisingly, it’s songs from the original album and not from the vault that sort of fade to the background amid the more memorable tunes.

Much like Fearless (Taylor’s Version), fans of Swift will not be disappointed by this album. All the buzz around these re-recordings has also piqued the interest of those who are new to Swift’s music, and this album should not disappoint them either. The re-recordings are true to the original sound of the songs and the songs from the vault expand on the themes of the album and deliver a cohesive sound. It is definitely worth experiencing for yourself.