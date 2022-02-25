Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine is horrendous, as is post-Cold War western encroachment

Recently, Russia invaded Ukraine, bombing large cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv, setting up military posts in Chernobyl, as well as seizing the Kyiv airport and other regions in the east, north, and south of the country. It’s hard to predict the extent of Putin’s willingness to control, by terrible means, the whole of Ukraine at this point in time.

Russian president Vladimir Putin described the “special military operation” as a “peacekeeping” measure in the name of “denazification” of Ukraine and to ostensibly protect Russian seperatist regions on the eastern border of the country. Putin also warned any nation that seeks to interfere with the invasion that there will be, “consequences as you have never before experienced in your history.”

This all comes to bare eight years after the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, which sparked this modern conflict between the two nations. The event spawned the Minsk Accords, a trilateral protocol involving Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which was overseen by France and Germany. Though the Minsk agreements were never fully lived up to, as a total ceasefire never happened between the warring regimes, Putin is now in complete violation of the protective measures put in place by the agreement and has stated that the whole of the Minsk pact is no longer in play due to the actions of Ukraine, which is a lie.

According to the United Nations (UN), international law requires checks and balances be in place for anything that is considered a peacekeeping mission, and for good reason. Putin is unequivocally in the wrong for his full-scale invasion of Ukraine; there’s no argument countering that fact worth taking seriously. However, the United States has laid the groundwork for this invasion by continuing NATO encroachments eastward well after the Cold War, which the treaty was a clear product of.

Both Bill Clinton and George W. Bush claimed they were ending NATO, which made sense considering it was a Cold War artifact, just like the Warsaw Pact between former Soviet States ended in 1991, two years after the fall of the Berlin Wall. The Pentagon pushed both presidents to quietly keep the military organization intact however, in case former Eastern Bloc countries wanted to shuffle in slowly. This was the case as far back as Clinton’s administration, wherein Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic all joined NATO. Even Biden’s current CIA director Bill Burns has claimed in the past that keeping NATO was for the purpose of sowing the seeds for future tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

By toying with the idea of offering Ukraine admission in the treaty, the US has effectively given an already hawkish, corrupt, and violently far-right Russian regime grounds to be even more active in their paranoia. Not to mention the repeated attempts by the US media in the last month to signal an imminent invasion which was, up until now, built on shaky evidence and unofficial reports. While the Kremlin may have been planning this attack in secret all along, one shouldn’t rule out the idea, proven again and again during the Cold War, that paranoia only compounds when it comes to two nations that accrue legitimacy through the flexing of their military might and geopolitical control of trade.

Let’s also not forget that in the post Cold War decade, where the US emphasized global free trade, they also showed that they didn’t care much for former Soviet bloc countries unless they paid back their crippling national debts and overcame newly fomented territory conflicts via adopting policies of privatization in service of the first world. For example, in the 1990s, the UN Security Council placed crippling sanctions on Iraq (after Iraq invaded Kuwait) and on Cuba, leading to more than half a million children dying. The US would not allow shipments of medicine and food to Cuba and Iraq; afterall, USSR veto power was no longer at play in the UN.

As a Canadian, I feel responsible to mention that the Mulroney government, which proved to be quite hawkish as well when it came to military matters (as evident in the White Paper), also supported the US-headed Gulf-War coalition.

Anyhow, the US Ambassador for the UN, Madeleine Albright, after being confronted by a reporter asking if the droves of dead children resulting from the sanctions were worth the price, replied that it was a hard choice but the price, “was worth it.” This deontological “justification” of human suffering could easily be applied in the current conflict with Ukraine and Russia by the US or other western powers and it should be utterly rejected by citizens of those countries.

Violence begets violence.

What has happened in the current escalation of Russian violence appears to amount to an idea that psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan presciently put forward in his teachings: even if a jealous husband is correct in his suspicion that his wife is cheating on him, his jealousy is nonetheless pathological. It may well be that the Kremlin had plans to invade Ukraine from the beginning of the western media chatter and predictions of an invasion. However, the manufactured consensus in the west that says Russia is solely to blame from a historical standpoint when it comes to what has happened, that they are the only ones with Cold War hangups, is only half the story. Washington got what they wanted all the way back in the 1990s, and Russia has evolved since then to be an even more aggressive and corrupt neoliberal regime with oil giants pulling the strings in the background of Putin’s presidency.

I only hope now that the people of Russia and especially Ukraine reject the dichotomy of choice presented in which side is to blame at the global level and band together to protest Putin’s immediate violent actions. As of writing this, there are already massive protests taking place in Russia, a great sign of the Russian people showing solidarity with their neighbours. Let’s hope that continues, for the sake of all parties involved.