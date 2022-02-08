Publicly-funded higher education has become too business-driven

My thoughts about postsecondary education are a bit complicated to say the least.

While I enjoyed learning in high school, once I started university I developed an insatiable desire for research and furthering my knowledge that I didn’t even know I had. I enjoy reading research papers, and I get excited every time I learn anything new — it’s exciting to talk about fresh and unconventional ideas.

But while university may have kick-started my love of learning, I feel that postsecondary institutions are increasingly becoming dysfunctional.

This feeling gradually came to me as I considered Brock’s international tuition fees and the recent administrative decision to maintain them at a flat rate for each year of study up to year five. I began to wonder if high tuition prices genuinely promote what I perceive to be the basic goals of public education, which are to increase knowledge and educate individuals for the public benefit. I wondered if putting a premium on education genuinely benefited the public.

It took me a long time to get the courage to ask these questions. I used to believe that education was merely a force for the common good, free of the unrelenting profit-making system that governs the bulk of society.

As a result, I’m writing this piece from a place of great concern. As a person who enjoys learning and values education, I worry that the public post-secondary education system has deviated from its core goal of serving the public. In many ways, it seems to have developed into a self-serving corporation that provides services to a select group of individuals.

The increase in tuition

The tuition fee for Brock’s undergraduate programs has climbed by around 12 per cent for domestic students and 75 per cent for international students in the last eight years. Such a rise isn’t unique to Brock however; tuition costs in Canada have been steadily rising for several years. Contrary to common belief, new campus amenities and increased professor salaries are not the sole causes of this dramatic increase. Another major factor for tuition fees hikes is provincial cuts to public education.

Back in the 1980s, administrations in the United Kingdom and the United States implemented policies that resulted in dramatic cuts in public services, including publicly supported higher education. In the 1990s, we followed suit here in Ontario under the government of Mike Harris with the so-called “Common Sense Revolution,” which saw public funding for higher education decrease by $13 billion over the previous decade.

Higher education funding from the government is continuing to decline. In 2013, for example, government funds for general operations accounted for more than 33 per cent of Brock’s budget. They accounted for less than 30 per cent of the total last year.

At the provincial level, Ontario has one of the lowest funding levels for postsecondary education in Canada. In 2018, the province’s funding per university student was almost 40 per cent lower than the national average.

To make up for this limited funding, public institutions have raised tuition fees for students — especially those who are non-domestic. As a “publicly funded” university, Brock received around $97 million in government funding for general operations in 2021, while collecting more than $200 million in tuition and student fees.

As tuition costs have surged, so has the public’s demand for extra financial assistance. As a result, financial aid budgets at Brock and many other institutions have gradually increased year after year.

The general idea is that greater financial aid offsets rising tuition rates, but this may lead to a vicious cycle in which the need to raise financial aid funding leads to more tuition rises, which leads to the need for more financial help, and so on. Many students discover that financial aid is insufficient to compensate for tuition increases — and this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the implications of pulling funding from public postsecondary education.

Profitable research

Public higher education was founded on the concepts of public participation, transparency, and the free exchange of ideas, all of which are essential to public welfare and societal improvement. However, I am worried that market competition has led to a more restricted postsecondary education system.

In addition to charging hefty tuition, several public institutions have commercialized research to counter government funding deficits. As a result, rather than making research broadly available, certain institutions have adopted intellectual property procedures that limit access to research findings while maximizing profits. In this regard, public institutions function more like companies than as organizations serving the public interest.

In order to maximize profits, the academic publishing industry restricts research from the general public as well. Unless you are currently enrolled as a student, accessing academic research is almost unfeasible, with yearly subscriptions to scientific publications frequently costing thousands of dollars and access to one-time articles often costing as much as $50 apiece.

To cope with limited government funding, many public institutions have also formed strong relationships with private citizens and corporations in order to obtain large donations, opening up new avenues for conflicts of interest to arise. For example, the University of Toronto was recently censured by the Canadian Association of University Teachers (CAUT) due to suspected donor involvement in faculty employment.

The University of Toronto case is also noteworthy in this context, given the institution’s recent collaboration with private Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which demonstrates how publicly funded universities’ research and its by-products can often end up in the hands of private corporations.

Public institutions are increasingly behaving like private companies, while research, information, and expertise are becoming increasingly inaccessible to the general public.

Accountability and Auditing

Given the current situation, it is somewhat unsurprising that accountability in the context of public colleges has likewise followed market principles. Accountability has thus far expressed itself as a complex accounting bureaucracy, ushering in a new era of comprehensive audits, quality assurance (QA) procedures, and administrative bloat.

Universities are now routinely quantifying and standardising numerous aspects of education, such as students’ learning experiences, faculty performance, and research impact.

Measuring responsibility in this limited sense overlooks universities’ more complex societal contributions, such as those they make to justice, equality, and environmental sustainability. It also obscures the critical peer assessment and mentorship that academics engage in.

A research study has yet to be done to evaluate whether or not QA measures have improved educational quality by any objective metric. Institutions, on the other hand, have gotten more efficient; unfortunately, efficiency and quality often run counter to one another.

To be clear, these procedures aren’t inherently dangerous nor ineffective. Furthermore, I believe they are vital tools for holding institutions responsible. However, I am worried that a drive for quantitative assessment has eroded the fundamentals of education. The core of a learning institution is faculty instruction, yet universities continue to allocate increasing amounts of funds elsewhere.

Instability

Faculty positions, like most other jobs, have grown increasingly unstable. According to a 2018 research study, more than half of all university lecturers in Canada are on short-term contracts. In Ontario, this number approaches 60 per cent.

It’s simple to understand why. Contract professors, according to CAULT, are often paid around one-third of the pay of their tenured peers, since their contracts do not involve a research component. Still, they are required to keep the same standards of education.

In addition to being underpaid, contract professors are constantly on the verge of being laid off. Because they teach courses for a semester or a year, some contract professors have to reapply for their positions just as often. There’s certainly a problem when a big draw for prospective students to postsecondary education is the promise of a “good” job, and many of the professors instructing don’t necessarily have a “good” job.

University graduates are subject to the same amount of uncertainty. Students are entering an increasingly volatile job market, as wages have not always kept pace with rising living costs. Many students join the labour force with educational debt, with one 2015 study indicating that approximately 50 per cent of university-level graduates finish their degree in debt averaging over $17,000.

Instability has become one of the defining features of our generation, and we can look at many aspects of the state of the public postsecondary education system to see it in action.

Change

Perhaps these challenges in higher education will not be resolved as long as students continue to give institutions large sums of money and faculty continue to accept short-term contracts. In reality, though, it’s nearly impossible to avoid engaging with these institutions without endangering your future prospects. You can’t be an academic until you go to college or university, and your chances of getting a job are significantly lower if you don’t have post-secondary qualifications.

The fact is that the current system does not particularly have to be this way. Post-secondary education is significant not just for moulding people’s professional growth and future socioeconomic position, but also for fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, social and emotional management, cooperation, and civic engagement abilities.

Our publicly funded post-secondary education system has degraded over time, eroding the promise it once sought to deliver, with little notice. We should both demand and advocate for improvements, especially as our society deals with the long-term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now is as good a time as ever to assess what is crucial for our shared future.