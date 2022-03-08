Public health continues to encourage vaccination despite lifting proof of vaccination requirements

The City of St. Catharines, along with the other municipalities in the Niagara Region, eliminated capacity limits and the requirement for proof of vaccination to enter city facilities last week, following instructions in Ontario’s next step of reopening.

While this requirement has been lifted, Niagara Region Public Health (NRPH) continues to operate vaccine clinics in the city and continues to encourage local businesses to require proof of vaccination when possible.

Employee and visitor health and safety remain a concern for NRPH, and as such, certain safeguards will remain in place at city sites. Visitors to these facilities are still expected to self-screen at the door, wear a facial covering or mask, and maintain physical distance where possible. Despite the lift in capacity limits and proof of vaccination requirements, appointments for services and program pre-registration remain accessible and continue to be encouraged via the city’s website.

While the regional proof of vaccination requirement has been removed, public health is still encouraging residents to protect themselves. While it is not required by local or provincial regulations, NRPH is urging organisations to continue with their current proof-of-vaccination and staff vaccination policies. Additionally, Public Health continues to push for local businesses to amend their staff vaccination policies to include requiring a booster (third) dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine within seven months of getting their second dose.

NRPH will also continue to provide a variety of vaccine clinics around the Niagara Region for children aged five to 11, as well as individuals over the age of 12. All clinics are open for walk-ins or scheduled appointments from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and offer all Health Canada-approved doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

During this week, Public Health will have a clinic at the Pen Centre in St. Catharines on each day from Mar. 8 to 12, and a clinic at the Port Colborne Visitor Information Centre on Mar. 11.

The city will continue to assess the effects of COVID-19 on operations and services as reopening efforts progress, and they encourage the community to use appropriate health and safety precautions to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 despite this phased reopening process and gradual lifting of restrictions.

Residents are encouraged to self-monitor for potential COVID-19 symptoms before visiting city facilities and to cancel appointments if they are feeling ill. Those who desire to keep up to date with the latest information related to COVID-19 in the city are encouraged to visit St. Catharines’ COVID-19 webpage.