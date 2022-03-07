Professional athletes are employees, even if their jobs are cool

When we think of sports, we think of leisure, entertainment, and play — that’s why it can be difficult to talk about the labour of professional athletes.

We often think of athletes as people who are paid exorbitantly to play games. This can be true for those in the upper echelons of professional leagues, but it’s not true across the board.

Sport fans often roll their eyes when an athlete takes a hard stance on negotiating their salary. It’s easy to believe that professional athletes should just shut up, be grateful and play, especially when they make more money in a year than a lot of people will see in their entire lives.

“It’s millionaires fighting with billionaires,” is a common refrain when players’ associations make demands of team ownership. The most recent high profile labour fight is the one between MLB players and owners. In this case, a significant portion of MLB players make less than one million dollars a season, so it’s not really millionaires fighting with billionaires. Even if it was though, there is absolutely justification for MLB players to fight for better pay and working conditions.

Playing professional sports is a job, it’s labour just like anything else is. Without the labour of the players, team owners wouldn’t make any money. Athletes, just like any other workers, have the right to negotiate fair compensation for their labour. Even if it was a matter of “millionaires vs. billionaires,” it’s the labour of the millionaires that has made the billionaires exceptionally wealthy.

In the WNBA, the New York Liberty were fined $500,000 for providing their players with chartered flights to away games. This was a violation of league policy that requires teams to fly commercially in the name of competitive fairness. This means that many players end up paying out of pocket to upgrade their seats for extra leg room, something that’s kind of important for basketball players.

WNBA players are not multi-millionaires, not by any stretch of the imagination. The maximum base salary is less than $200,000 per season. That might seem like a lot of money, but consider that athletes often retire far earlier than the general population and have greater job instability. Professional athletes have a limited window of opportunity to work and earn a living. It’s not entitled to ask for better pay or better working conditions.

Being an athlete is a job that doesn’t really have a comparable. Athletes are employees, but they are also treated as assets by organizations in ways that other kinds of employees are not. All employees add value to organizations, but McDonald’s doesn’t buy cashiers from Wendy’s when their sales get too low. Athletes are a resource and an asset to the organizations they sign contracts with, but they are also workers.

When lockouts, strikes, contract negotiations and player salary conversations drag on, sports fans look for someone to blame. More often than not, the blame has landed on the players. That’s exactly what owners want to happen. If fans turn on their favourite players because we want them to just shut up, be grateful, and play, it lets the owners off the hook. Instead of blaming owners for exploiting their workers, there is a tendency among sport fans to blame the workers for asking not to be exploited.

MLB players are not greedy for wanting players in the minor leagues to be paid living wages, nor are WNBA players spoiled for asking for chartered flights. Even though they have what seems like a glamorous and enviable job, professional athletes have the right to know their worth and demand to be paid accordingly.