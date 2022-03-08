Pledge to make Brock a better place with Cope Care Connect

Cope Care Connect is a student-run initiative that aims to inspire Brock students to develop personal and community connections. This initiative helps support students who are trying to build resilience by adapting and supporting healthy coping skills within caring communities, specifically at the university.

Public health students in the health sciences department at Brock University created this initiative, supported by the Faculty of Applied Health Sciences Dean, as well as Student Wellness and Accessibility Services, Student Health Services, and Dr. Kelli-an Lawrance.

The goal of creating this initiative was to provide a transformational and accessible academic and university experience to all students. One of Cope Care Connect’s goals is to foster a campus culture that reduces distress and increases resilience among all of its members.

One way that they do this is by asking students to make a pledge. By creating these pledges, they hope to better Brock as a community and make it a better place for everyone.

There is great value in creating a pledge, it can be emotional and frustrating making commitments that are in place to change our actions, however, it is a great opportunity to reflect on personal thoughts and commitment to action.

Ultimately, Cope Care Connect wants to see students loving themselves more, being kind, acknowledging, and having those hard conversations with ourselves and those around us.

This initiative is not only encouraging the acceptance and education of students in a safe and healthy environment, but also encouraging learning about mental health issues.

The folks at Cope Care Connect encourage everyone to take some time to fill out a pledge and follow along to see the results of the study and the amazing impacts it will have on Brock’s student life.

Brock students looking for support on campus can speak with peer health educators at The Hub, located next to Market Hall at TH134. You can also speak with a physician or a mental health nurse at Student Health Services at Harrison Hall, across from the Walker Complex and next to Campus Security. You can make an appointment with a personal counselor by calling 1-833-BROCK-33. The Student Wellness & Accessibility Centre is available on the 4th Floor of the Schmon Tower. A-Z Learning Services are available at TH129 next to Market Hall. Aboriginal Student Services is available at TH145. International students can find support from Renee Ji, a non-academic student advisor. Lastly, Human Rights and Equity is in Mackenzie Chown E Block 206.