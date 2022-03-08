Penn Terra to work with Niagara Habitat for Humanity on affordable housing project

St. Catharines City Council has accepted a proposal that will allow the buyer of a city-owned property to partner with Niagara’s Habitat for Humanity to ensure that future construction at the site is used as affordable housing for the region’s residents.

Council authorized the sale of the city’s Geneva St. property back in November 2021 on the condition that it be used in part for affordable and social housing. As the sale had already been approved, city council has instead made an amendment to the sale agreement that will allow the developer to work with Habitat for Humanity Niagara. This is to ensure that a number of townhomes included in the development are sold at rates below the current market valuation and that future sales of these units will drive affordable housing in the community. Additionally, all the rental units that will be developed on the property must be rented to residents at affordable rates for the next 40 years.

The city will sell the approximately four acres of land to Penn Terra Group Ltd. for a little under $1.5 million, predicated on the group’s plan to develop the land into not just market-rate housing but also affordable and social housing. Penn Terra manages a variety of housing units and rental complexes in the region, most notably collaborating with Bethlehem Housing on the recently completed 127-unit affordable housing complex at 111 Church St. Its first occupants moved in during the summer of 2020, with many among the thousands on the region’s housing waiting list at the time.

Presently, the group has proposed the construction of a nine-story building with 180 rental flats and a four-story structure with 32 two-bedroom townhouses on the Geneva St. property. In addition, about 19,000 square feet of commercial space, as well as three community gardens, might also be constructed on the property.

As a result of the newly announced inclusion of Niagara’s Habitat for Humanity in the project, Penn Tera has committed to offering the 32 townhouse units to Habitat for Humanity at a low cost that will be roughly 10 per cent below their market cost at the time of construction. In exchange, Habitat for Humanity will sell the townhouses at the same price at which they were acquired to eligible families who would not otherwise be able to afford housing. The houses will be sold through an equity distribution mechanism, which means that any profits made from future sales of the townhomes will be divided between the selling family and Habitat, thereby allowing the organisation to reinvest the earnings into affordable housing delivery in the region and further development projects.

The planned ground-breaking for the project is expected to be sometime this year, though a specific date has not yet been set.

Individuals interested in learning more about the planned development or who have questions regarding how it will be carried out are urged to contact St. Catharines Chief Administrative Officer David Oakes via email at [email protected].