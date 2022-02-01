Peloton’s dip may signal the end of the pandemic stock gains

By: Devin D’Gama – Volunteer Contributor

The well-known fitness company Peloton took the world by storm at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet have recently seen a shocking drop in their stocks. This begs the question: what went wrong?

As North Americans were held up in their homes, restricted from accessing gyms and fitness centres, Peloton experienced high demand as they offered a convenient and serviceable exercising option. The pandemic played to the company’s advantage as they saw a 172 per cent surge in sales, with more than 1 million customers subscribing to their streaming classes and memberships; they began to see profitable quarters for the first time in their history.

On the public market, Peloton opened at $29 per share in 2019. At the height of the pandemic, Peloton’s share price was north of $160. Fast forward to today, and the company recently experienced their worst financial results since going public, with their stock price plummeting more than 80 per cent from their initial high.

Ironically, the first problem with Peloton was their initial spike in success. As demand for their bikes exploded during the height of the pandemic, supply levels ultimately had to be increased rapidly. In addition, the company began to use some of their revenues towards improved product shipping and acquiring other smaller fitness companies.

Unfortunately, the company’s approach was far too hasty. By 2021, restrictions began to lift on gyms and other physical activities, and Peloton became nothing more than a fad that had seemingly run its course. As the vaccine was introduced and a sense of normalcy was restored, Peloton was left with mass overproduction and increased operating costs.

Aside from internal issues that came to light as the rage of the pandemic fatigued, Peloton was involved in a slew of lawsuits and recalls involving their equipment. Injury complaints became more common, and this came to a head in May 2021 after a child was killed as a result of being pulled under a Peloton treadmill. Ultimately, Peloton was forced to recall their whole line of treadmills, as well as 27,000 of their bikes. This tarnished their image tremendously and further affected their sales and stock.

For investors, let this be a lesson. It is important to be wary of trends in the market, in order to determine what is sustainable and what is not. Although not a certainty, it was possible to deduce that Peloton’s success would eventually come to an end. Indeed, the downturn of stocks that initially saw enormous gains due to the pandemic was bound to happen as lockdowns and working from home became less frequent.

This “Pandemic Stock Era” is undoubtedly reaching its end point, and although not impossible to gain back some of the market share, it seems unlikely that Peloton will ever reach that high point again.