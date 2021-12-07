OUSA unveils their priorities for the new year

This week, the Brock University Students’ Union (BUSU) is gearing up for their annual visit from the Ontario Undergraduate Student Alliance (OUSA).

OUSA is made up of eight undergraduate student unions from their member schools, including BUSU. They function as a lobby group and advocate on behalf of undergraduate students at the provincial level.

During this week’s visit, they will introduce their team as well as their priorities for the upcoming school year.

Recently, OUSA saw success when they pushed back against the Ontario government’s OSAP clawbacks. They launched a campaign against this decision earlier this year and were eventually able to pause the OSAP claw backs in time for the start of this school year.

Similarly, OUSA presented their five priorities for the current school year (affordability, gender-based and sexual violence prevention and response, racial equity, sector sustainability, and students with disabilities) to MPPs in Toronto two weeks ago and are hopeful that these issues will be brought forward during Question Period at Queen’s Park.

During their campus visit on Dec. 8, OUSA representatives will meet with BUSU executives as well as Brock administration staff to discuss their upcoming campaigns and how Brock students can get involved in their advocacy efforts.

Students looking to get involved are encouraged to connect with OUSA on social media and to keep an eye out for volunteer opportunities during the winter semester.

Additionally, OUSA invites students to share their thoughts about some of the aforementioned issues facing undergraduate students on their blog. Interested students are asked to connect with Chisanga Mwamba, Communications and Operations Coordinator via email at [email protected].

Anyone looking for more information or to share their thoughts on OUSA and their platform can connect with Austin Hurley, Vice President of External Affairs at BUSU via email at [email protected].