OUSA releases Indigenous students policy paper

Following the fall 2021 General Assembly, the Ontario Undergraduate Student Alliance (OUSA) has released their final policy paper representing a commitment to Indigenous students and their needs in the academic sphere. The development of the paper was led by Indigenous students from all of OUSA’s member schools in collaboration with other student union representatives.

“It is vital that institutions commit to action plans created by Indigenous Peoples to support all Indigenous…and that we create environments that are inclusive and encouraging for Indigenous students, faculty and staff,” said Emily DuBois Brooks, author of the policy paper, in an OUSA news release. “A commitment to honouring the needs of Indigenous students cannot be done without the commitment to include, honour and support all Indigenous Peoples’ knowledge, experiences and expression.”

The policy paper highlights key issues facing Indigenous students, including a lack of representation, access to student supports, colonial and harmful university cultures, and a lack of non-Indigenous allies. The paper also describes barriers facing Indigenous students before they even arrive at university.

Some examples include the lack of access to technology on reserves, as well as a lack of pre-university course offerings at high schools that have high numbers of Indigenous students. In response to the outlined issues, the paper also includes recommendations from Indigenous students for implementation at the provincial level.

“The provincial government has yet to make an open commitment to decolonization efforts and supporting Indigenous self-determination. In order to truly commit to truth, reconciliation, and the advancement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous allyship, the provincial government has a duty to openly express support for decolonization efforts and Indigenous self-determination,” read an excerpt from the official policy paper. “We are thankful and honoured for the support we have seen through the creation of this paper, and we are eagerly expecting the government’s unwavering and deserved support.”

Some of the recommendations in the paper include providing financial support opportunities specifically for Indigenous students, funding an Indigenous students’ alliance to promote Indigenous representation in governance, and developing a framework to evaluate faculty and instructors on their ability to facilitate a safe learning environment for all students.

It is intended that the Indigenous students’ policy paper will provide a framework for government officials to both understand and work towards improving the Indigenous experience in academic spaces, though an official response has not yet been received.