Our grading system deserves a C, at best

By: Owen Angus-Yamada – Volunteer Contributor

Most of us do not live out our values.

For instance, environmentalists want to reduce waste, but throw their food scraps into the garbage instead of composting them. Socialists want to create affordable housing, but not if it will impact the value of their own homes. There are many more examples of course, but the fact of the matter remains; despite proclaiming these values, our actions speak the truth and unfortunately, the truth is much uglier than we care to admit.

In the same vein, universities claim to want to develop the intellectual potential of students, but don’t want to spend too much money on it.

We need feedback to improve and even to survive, whether that is internal feedback such as touching a hot stove and thinking “that hurts, let’s not do that again,” or external feedback, such as your friends telling you that some of your jokes may not be appropriate to tell at the dinner party. In either case, more feedback, especially quality feedback where the communicator has thought about their feedback beforehand, is necessary for growth and development.

Despite this necessity, I hear a lot of students complaining about not getting enough feedback, or any, on assignments and tests to understand how they can improve. I was one of them, until I became a TA.

Many students want to develop their intellectual potential, but I found out that universities are hindering them from achieving this. This is because of how the grading system is set up.

When you hand in a written paper it is either graded by the professor or a TA. In either case, it can get ugly. Professors can have a lot going on; teaching and grading can conflict with research, and producing research is often what drives long term employment. Hiring sessional lecturers to teach can resolve this, but many of them are only teaching on a part-time, temporary basis.

On the other end you have TAs. These are graduate students or people who have taken the course in the past. TAs receive next to no training on providing feedback, if any at all. Furthermore, their contracts can lack the necessary number of hours to adequately do their work. TAs can be given one hour per student in a course. If you are wondering why you aren’t receiving feedback, look at how many grade components there are in your course.

If you have two written exams and three assignments, the TA is paid for 12 minutes worth of grading time for each. It can take 12 minutes just to read and respond thoughtfully to an email, let alone explain why your application of Game Theory is not adequate and what you can improve on moving forward. Additionally, TAs who have not taken the course may not be familiar with some of the things taught, so they may even need to refresh themselves on it on their own time.

Unfortunately, if you do not like the arrangements as a TA, then you can be easily replaced because students really want, and often need, the work. Professors can be mindful of this and help accommodate their TAs in how they set up their courses and marking schemes, but they can also deploy a “my way of the highway” mentality. This means TAs need to find ways to cut corners to do the work while saving time to make it all fit, or try and find work elsewhere. That is why quality feedback often ends up on the cutting room floor.

Now, it would not be right of me to ignore the professors and TAs who go above and beyond to provide their students with quality feedback and show that they care about their students’ intellectual development. But from my university experience, these people are more the exception than the rule. It’s hard to blame graders for cutting corners and give you marks with little to no feedback because all you get for going the extra mile is behind on everything else you’re working on.

What is a solution to this? Well, if the university values education and learning then they should put more money into training TAs and professors on how to provide constructive feedback, reward them for being exceptional at it, and give TAs enough hours to adequately do the job. It’s hard to say the money isn’t there when universities are spending money on bigger gyms and fancier residencies all the time. But perhaps that is our own fault.

As students, many of us don’t live our values either. We come to university to learn (presumably), yet we care more about the amenities than our education. We are just as complacent in this system that works just well enough for us to get through our classes with enough knowledge to get employed as the administrators are.

For that I give it a C. But if we and the university want to develop our intellectual potential, then my feedback is clear: let’s start living our values.