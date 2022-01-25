OUA announces return to training and competition

Ontario University Athletics (OUA) recently announced their updated timeline for a return to training and competition. A press release on the organisation’s website provides brief details on the resumption of intercollegiate athletics across the province.

Teams under the OUA’s umbrella will be able to resume training in their respective facilities starting this coming Monday, Jan. 31. After just over a week of training, teams will begin competition once again on Feb. 9.

The schedule of games will follow the original schedule laid out before the season began. Announcements regarding make-up games for the cancelled games, as well as dates for championships, will be revealed at a later date.

This announcement follows the provincial government’s announcement from last week which outlined the gradual easing of restrictions across the province. The OUA has also stated that all activity will abide by necessary health and safety protocols as outlined by public health.

It remains to be seen whether fans will be permitted back in the stands when competition resumes, but given the province’s announcement that only 500 fans will be permitted at Scotiabank Arena for Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs home games, it would be difficult to imagine university gyms or rinks packed with fans in the immediate future.

The conference initially shut down for exams and winter break as regularly scheduled in mid-December, but the cancellation persisted through the month of January due to the Omicron surge in the province.

Across the country, other U Sports conferences are at different phases of their respective return to play plans. Canada West, which governs schools in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, has continued their competition schedule this month. However, many of their games have been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Out east, Atlantic University Sport (AUS) has announced that they are working towards resuming play in mid-February, though no date has been formally announced. In Québec, the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) has not announced any return plans at the time of writing this article.

These other conferences’ return-to-competition plans do not affect Ontario schools at this time, though they may play a factor in a few months if U Sports championships are still to be held.

The announcement is certainly good news for student-athletes, as they’ll be able to return to the court or the ice after a long and frustrating lockdown period.

For full details, be sure to check the OUA’s website, as this situation is still evolving.