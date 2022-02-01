Ontario unveils new Staycation Tax Credit

Have you been bitten by the travel bug? You’re not alone. While most countries across the world have closed their borders to international travellers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, now may be the time to check out some hidden gems that are a bit closer to home.

The Ontario Staycation Tax Credit encourages Ontario residents to explore the province and promote local tourism as the industry recovers from COVID-19. The temporary credit allows 20 per cent of any eligible accommodation expenses to be claimed on an individual’s 2022 Tax and Benefit Return. Eligible expenses include hotels, cottages, campgrounds and other short-term accommodations. Individuals can claim up to $1,000, while those with a spouse or dependent children can claim up to $2,000 for a $200 or $400 return respectively.

All Ontario residents as at Dec. 31, 2022, are eligible to claim the credit, however, only one individual per family can claim the credit for the year. The credit is refundable, which means it can be claimed regardless of whether income taxes are owed for the taxation period or not.

“There are so many places to see in Ontario, and I think this tax credit will motivate people to travel closer to home,” said Faith Meston, master of accountancy student. “The tourism and hospitality industries [have] struggled throughout the pandemic, so this is equally beneficial for them.”

The credit may only be applied to leisure stays during the calendar year (Jan. 1, 2022 – Dec. 31, 2022) and cannot be used for business-related travel accommodations. The expense must be paid by the taxpayer, their spouse, or eligible child, and have been subject to the appropriate Goods and Services (GST)/Harmonized Sales (HST) tax rate. If the expense was reimbursed in any way, it cannot be claimed.

Assuming all of these conditions are met, most accommodations qualify for a partial refund. In order to claim the credit, the taxpayer must keep detailed receipts including the following information: location of accommodation, amount paid, GST/HST charges, date/duration of stay, and the name of the payor.

With all of this information, all eligible residents can claim their credit on their personal Income Tax and Benefit Return for 2022.

For more information regarding eligibility criteria and how to claim, please refer to the guidance available on the Government of Ontario website.