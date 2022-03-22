Ontario colleges reach agreement ahead of planned strike

Last week, 16,000 faculty members at colleges across Ontario were gearing up for a province-wide strike scheduled to begin on Friday, March 18. Just before the midnight deadline, both parties were able to reach a binding interest arbitration and ended the possibility of a strike.

“In order to avoid any disruption to students, we were prepared to proceed, immediately and unconditionally, to binding interest arbitration before William Kaplan on all of the outstanding issues,” said College Employer Council CEO Graham Lloyd in a press release. “After all that students, faculty and the college community have been through over the past two years, we felt it was essential that we put our differences aside and conclude these negotiations without a strike.”

The potential for a strike had been ongoing for several months as a result of disputes between the Ontario Public Service Employees Union and the College Employer Council, which represents the 24 colleges across the province. Amid ongoing contract negotiations, college employees had been working without a collective agreement since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

Some of the main issues in dispute included instructor workload, contracting out faculty work, job security, and benefits. Notably, the action did not include compensation as a primary concern due to provincial legislation which caps wage increases at one per cent per year for public-sector employees. The concerns in the dispute included professors, instructors and librarians, among other academic staff, but did not impact part-time or sessional faculty, support staff, or administrative employees.

“Students are already experiencing surges in mental health crises, financial insecurity, and reduced quality of education,” read an open letter signed by 15 student associations. “Considered individually, these are stressful events, but having all this happening at once is causing a significant decrease in quality of life for post-secondary students across Ontario.”

Had the strike gone on as planned, it would have resulted in the suspension of all in-person and online classes until further notice, and likely extended the winter semester for current students.

The current agreement to enter binding interest arbitration will allow both parties to find a compromise between the two offers submitted. Upon reaching this agreement, college staff have terminated their work-to-rule action and called off the planned strike.