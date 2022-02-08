Nunavut’s food crisis is rooted in colonialism

The recent “trucker” protests in response to COVID-19 vaccine mandates have brought attention to the topic of food security across Canada, as citizens have become concerned about the possibility of grocery shortages in the coming weeks. Yet, food insecurity is an issue that has been raging for decades and continues to have detrimental impacts in Canada’s forgotten territory, Nunavut.

Food security is a concept that dates back to the United Nations’ World Food Conference in 1974 and is loosely defined as the availability and accessibility of food, accounting for various factors like price, location, and nutritional content.

In the case of Nunavut, a territory defined by its hostile tundra environment, availability and accessibility are major issues. Today, the availability of food in the territory is dictated by cargo shipments made by ships in the summer and planes in the winter.

Because of the costliness of shipping and flying in all food items, grocery costs are unbelievably high in the territory. According to the Nunavut Bureau of Statistics, residents of the territory are required to pay upwards of three times the amount for essential grocery items than the rest of Canada. The Bureau’s research reveals some shocking examples, like the fact that while most Canadians pay around $2.61 for a bag of frozen french fries, those living in Nunavut pay about $6.15. Another example is celery, a staple vegetable for many Canadians, where the national average price is $3.38 per kilogram, while citizens of Nunavut are charged a whopping $12.44.

However, these statistics only paint half of the picture. This issue transcends the idea of food insecurity being caused by geographical differences and has roots tied to Canada’s historic and ongoing colonial practices. The majority of Nunavut’s population is Inuit, and while some may think that Nunavut wasn’t colonized until 1999 when it became an official territory of Canada, its colonial history dates back to the 1700s.

Before this colonial period began, historical records indicate that food scarcity was rarely an issue; traditional fishing, trapping, and hunting practices were utilized to provide reliable sustenance and held cultural significance. A variety of traditional Inuit foods were consumed from the land, such as muktuk (pieces of whale skin with blubber), polar bear meat, and seal meat. But, as a result of the various phases of colonization of the Inuit, their traditional practices were suppressed, and with that suppression came the introduction of western food stores which were, for the most part, connected to the colonial Hudson’s Bay Company.

In particular, during the 1900s, the Canadian government’s practices of killing Inuit sledding dogs, increasing settlement, introducing residential schools to the region, displacing people in the name of Arctic sovereignty, and enforcing harsh hunting and gathering laws suppressed traditional Inuit practices. Now, with a loss of cultural practice through these intergenerational colonial policies, the introduction of superstores, and other factors like climate change, the Inuit are facing an alarming food crisis.

The high costs of food largely contribute to the fact that 49.4 per cent of Nunavut residents are considered food insecure. This number is staggering, especially upon further considering that Ontario’s percentage of food insecure residents sits around 13 per cent. Along with this, the introduction of Western foods has meant that Inuit communities have been struck by various health concerns, with increasingly high rates of type-2 diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer.

Despite the Inuit’s mass calls for action from the Canadian government, the response from the feds has been insufficient. Most prominently, the Harper government developed the Nutrition North program in 2011 which was intended to be a way to combat the food crisis through food subsidies. Yet, the program has a fatal flaw: it isn’t targeted towards those who cannot access food. So, instead of significantly lowering prices of food for people who cannot afford to eat, it just slightly lowers prices for everyone.

Indigenous peoples in the region have been calling for a decolonial approach, requesting that the government funds more local, Inuit-led innovations. Some of the up-and-coming innovations include those like Qajuqturvik Community Food Center in Iqaluit that “builds community, food skills, and awareness,” through programs like providing community meals and cooking clubs that promote traditional practices.

Addressing the food crisis adequately will require the Canadian government to open their eyes to their historical and ongoing colonial practices. Canadians at large cannot continue to turn a blind eye to residents of Nunavut and their ongoing experiences with colonialism, especially when nearly half of the territory’s population doesn’t have access to food.