Novak Djokovic’s double standard

Over the past two weeks, Novak Djokovic has brought a lot of attention to the Australian Open, and not the good kind. The No. 1 ranked tennis player in the world has been wrapped up in what quickly turned into a legal battle to remain in the country in order to play in the tournament, despite being unvaccinated.

It all started when Australian border officials rejected Djokovic’s medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement and cancelled his visa on Jan. 6. According to tournament organisers, he had been granted a medical exemption by two independent medical panels organised by Tennis Australia, who are running the event. Border officials said that he had “failed to provide appropriate evidence,” for entry, and was then detained. He spent four days in a Melbourne immigration detention hotel alongside asylum seekers and refugees before a Federal Circuit Court Judge decided to uphold Djokovic’s appeal for exemption and ordered him to be released and have his visa reinstated.

That was far from the end of things though. While Djokovic was released and free to join his team and take part in training, his ability to stay in the country was then to be decided by Australian Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke. On Sunday, Jan. 16 it was decided that Djokovic was to be deported. Djokovic said that he would cooperate with the authorities and said that although he was “extremely disappointed,” that he respected the Court’s ruling.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) called the cancellation, “the end of a deeply regrettable series of events” and called his absence from the Open a, “loss for the game.” The Serbian Olympic Committee has also expressed disappointment in the decision calling it a “scandalous decision” and a “huge injustice” against their champion. He will be replaced by Italian Salvatore Caruso in the tournament.

The whole situation has been nothing short of a mess, and although there’s certainly blame to be assigned to multiple parties, Djokovic himself had the power to prevent any of it from happening by simply following the rules of the tournament and getting vaccinated.

Djokovic has long been known for holding some… questionable views on science and medicine. For instance, he has famously held a personal opposition to surgeries and medications, preferring what he sees as more natural methods of healing. Up until now, his most bizarre claim has been that positive thought can alter the molecular composition of food and water to remove toxicity and give it healing energy.

He’s long expressed opposition to mandatory vaccination and would not want to be forced to take a vaccine in order to play tennis. While it’s true that everyone’s entitled to make their own decisions about what they believe and what they want to put into their bodies, it’s also important to remember that those decisions come with consequences. Djokovic is entitled to choose whether or not to get vaccinated in accordance with whatever personal beliefs he may hold, but if that means he’s disqualified from the Australian Open, that’s a consequence he has to live with.

Now, as the tournament gets underway, the story of the Australian Open will not be one about tennis. Instead, people are going to focus on this situation, and that does a disservice to everyone else taking part in the Open. Djokovic made the decision not to get vaccinated, and now, his decision to try and take part in the Open despite Australia’s strict pandemic measures is proving to be consequential for other athletes.

“All this could have been avoided, like we’ve all done, by getting vaccinated, doing all the things we had to do to come here in Australia. Everybody knew [the rules]. You just have to follow them and that’s it. I don’t think it’s that difficult,”said Garbiñe Muguruza, a Spanish tennis player.

Djokovic, for whatever reason, often seems to be held to a different standard than his peers. He’s seen as the “bad boy,” of tennis (which in and of itself is a laughable title to have, if you ask me) and that affords him a longer leash when it comes to controversy and even special treatment. He gets away with things that others could never dream of. You don’t have to look very far in the world of tennis to see that this is true

In 2018, Serena Williams was told by the French Tennis Federation that her black catsuit would no longer be accepted at the French Open because it went against a dress code. This was despite the fact that Williams had recently given birth and had been wearing pants while playing in order to help with blood circulation to prevent blood clots. Even more recently, Naomi Osaka was slammed for making the decision not to do any news conferences at the French Open in order to preserve her own mental health.

As a white man in the sport, Djokovic gets away with so much more than either Williams or Osaka could ever dream to. This saga has exposed not just the way that Djokovic seems to prioritise himself over others, but how the institutions of tennis permit that kind of behaviour.

At the end of the day, Djokovic has no one to blame but himself for being deported and unable to contend for what would be a record breaking 21st Grand Slam. At the same time however, Australia Tennis must take some blame for enabling Djokovic and his expectation of special treatment for all of these years. He’s gotten used to being treated differently by sporting institutions, and it finally blew up in everybody’s faces.