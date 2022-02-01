Nothing but bigotry behind France’s proposed hijab ban in sports

A few weeks ago, France voted 160-143 in favour of banning the hijab from all sports at all levels. The suggested ban is an amendment to a currently proposed law that would prohibit the wearing of “conspicuous religious symbols” during competitions and events.

This amendment specifically targets “the wearing of the veil in sports competitions,” and was proposed by the county’s right-wing party: Les Republicains. The senators who proposed the amendment partially justified their reasoning by saying that the wearing of headscarves can put the safety of athletes at risk.

Any justification for the proposed hijab ban is an excuse, plain and simply. So-called concerns about safety and “secularism” do a poor job of hiding the true islamaphobic nature of legislation like this.

The French Football Federation has continued to maintain a ban on the wearing of “conspicuous religious symbols” despite FIFA lifting its own ban on the hijab in 2014. Clearly, the “safety concerns” cited by French lawmakers are unfounded, any potential risks were rigorously tested and disproven when FIFA lifted their own ban.

It is no secret that France’s legislative push for secularism has disproportionately targeted symbols of Islamic faith. France claims that it is an officially neutral nation when it comes to religion, neither supporting nor prohibiting religion in the country. Of course, that’s only the principle, in practice, the concept of secularism has been used to ban the head coverings that many Muslim women choose to wear while ignoring Christian religious symbols.

If this ban were truly about secularism, then it would also prohibit players from pointing to the sky and making the sign of the cross after they scored a goal, it would ask athletes with crucifix tattoos on their forearms to cover them during competition. It doesn’t though, which reveals the true intentions behind the legislation; exclusion of Muslim women from sport.

To borrow the words of Shireen Ahmed, a sports journalist who wrote about the proposed ban for CBC, “forcing women out of clothing is as violent as forcing women into it.” It is both an act of misogyny and an act of Islamophobia to force women to choose between participating in sport and practicing their faith. It assumes that these french lawmakers know best, that they have the authority to decide for millions of women what they can and cannot wear. It’s about more than just a uniform, it’s about what it means to tell someone that they must remove a piece of clothing to participate in sport.

With France set to host the next summer Olympics in 2024, the proposed ban is alarming. The Olympics are an international event, athletes from all over the world compete, and many of them choose to cover. If this proposed ban becomes law, will hijabi athletes be allowed to wear head coverings as they train and compete? Will they be safe? Will that choice be supported?

If sport’s aim is to bring people together, then it needs to embrace differences, not try to erase them.

Whether it’s on the soccer field in France, or in a classroom in Quebec, it’s discrimination to force someone to remove a head covering to participate in any aspect of society.

Women in sports have been making headlines recently as they push for uniforms that are more comfortable and allow them to cover more of their bodies than traditionally allowed by governing bodies, beach volleyball and gymnastics in particular. These women, on the whole, received public support. It’s crucial that we keep the same energy when it comes to opposing hijab bans.

Right now in France, there are women and girls who have played sports for their whole lives, who could become the next generation of international superstars. Some of these women and girls just so happen to wear head coverings. If this proposed ban were to be put into law, they would be forced to make the choice between openly practising their faith and continuing their sporting careers. That’s a choice nobody should be forced to make, end of story.