Notes from the NFL: Week 6

(Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills will be discussed in next week’s edition of this column).

Game of the Week – Dallas Cowboys @ New England Patriots

It was “America’s Team” vs. America’s Most Hated Team this Sunday evening, as the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys visited Gillette Stadium to take on Mac Jones and the Patriots. Dak Prescott put together another MVP-esque performance with 445 passing yards and three touchdowns despite the one interception.

On the other side, rookie QB Mac Jones had one of the more impressive performances of his young career, with 229 yards and two touchdowns. Jones threw what appeared to be the game-winning interception to Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Trevon Diggs late in the fourth quarter, only to strike back with a 75-yard bomb to WR Kendrick Bourne on the very next drive. The interception was Diggs’ seventh of the season, the most by a Cowboy since 1985. For Jones, the 75-yard completion was the longest of his career. It was the Cowboys who prevailed in overtime (one of three overtime games on Sunday), on a touchdown pass from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb to win it 35-29. The Cowboys have won five in a row, and improved to 5-1 to sit atop the NFC East, while the Patriots dropped to 2-4 with the loss.

Good Morning Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens are proving all of the doubters wrong, one week at a time. A week six clash against Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers posed another big challenge for the AFC title hopefuls. The super-charged San Diego transplants came into Baltimore with a 4-1 record, with career years to this point from Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams, and some notable wins over the likes of the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. For Baltimore, the “running back by committee” approach has been working. Despite the fact that they seem to have a different guy leading the team in carries every week, they’re still able to get it done, and posted 187 rushing yards in Sunday’s 34-6 thrashing of the young Chargers. The Ravens now hold the AFC’s best record at 5-1, while the Chargers aren’t far behind at 4-2.

Other Overtime Thrillers

The first six weeks of NFL action have featured at least one overtime game in each week’s set of games. This week saw the aforementioned Cowboys-Patriots game go to extra time, but also featured overtime victories from the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.

We’ll start with the Vikings, who had perhaps the most Vikings performance of the season. This is a team that really just can’t stay out of their own way. If you had a bingo card of everything that could go wrong in an NFL football game, the Vikings are most likely getting a bingo if not a full card every week, and Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers was no exception. Blocked punt? You got it. Missed game-winning field goal? Absolutely. A touchdown nearly called back via booth review? Dalvin Cook’s got you covered on that one. Going for a two-point conversion and not converting? Sure thing, they even did it twice! The Vikings even coughed up a relatively healthy fourth quarter lead just for the Panthers to force overtime in dramatic fashion.

Despite all of this, it was Minnesota who came out on top on a game-winning touchdown from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn. The Vikings are somehow 3-3 and tied for second place in the NFC North, while the Panthers slip to 3-3 after the 34-28 loss.

The other overtime game this week came with the Sunday primetime action of the Seattle Seahawks heading to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. This was the Seahawks’ first game without Russell Wilson after his finger injury knocked him out of commission in week five, and backup QB Geno Smith was perfectly average given his new opportunity. A first-half shutout made it look like the Steelers were well on their way to victory, but a few third-quarter touchdowns and a game-tying field goal as time expired propelled the hobbled Seahawks to an extra frame. Smith’s attempt at a scramble play resulted in a catastrophic fumble in the Seahawks’ own territory, and the Steelers would go on to kick the game-winning field goal in overtime to win it 23-20. This was not a very good game of football.

AFC Playoff Watch

Outside of the three overtime games, week six featured some pretty uneventful games. This allows us the opportunity to look ahead at the playoff picture, as the 2021 season approaches it’s halfway point.

In the AFC, two division winners seem to be pretty obvious, barring anything crazy happening; the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and the Ravens in the AFC North. You’d expect the Tennessee Titans to take over in the AFC South, but there’s an outside chance of the Indianapolis Colts turning things around after their 2-4 start.

The AFC West is probably the conference’s most interesting division. While the Chiefs have dominated in recent years, they’ve looked very shaky to start the season, and Patrick Mahomes’ two more interceptions this week doesn’t help the cause. Whether it’s the Chiefs or the Chargers that come out on top out west, it does look like that division will send two teams to the playoffs. That leaves two more wild card spots available for the Browns, Steelers, Bengals, Dolphins, Colts/Titans, Raiders, and Broncos. My picks after week six would be the Browns and the Raiders, but any combination of those teams would not surprise me. The Dolphins are bordering on writeoff status after this week however, with an inexcusable loss to the now 1-5 Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFC Playoff Watch

Similarly to the AFC, it looks as though the NFC has five playoff spots essentially set in stone. The four division winners seem a bit more straightforward in the NFC, with the Packers, Buccaneers, and Cowboys emerging as the clear favourites in the North, South and East respectively. You can pencil in another two spots for the Arizona Cardinals, who are now 6-0 following a 37-14 beatdown of the Browns, and the Los Angeles Rams, who aren’t far behind at 5-1 after an even worse beatdown of the New York Giants.

As for the other two spots, it seems like the Seahawks might be on the verge of a freefall without Russell Wilson taking snaps, so they may be a writeoff. The other contenders for the sixth and seventh spots include the 49ers, Vikings, Bears, Saints, Panthers and Falcons. I’m leaning towards the Vikings and 49ers at this moment, but again, there’s a lot of football left to be played in what has been a very fun season to this point.