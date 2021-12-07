Notes from the NFL: Week 13

Big Ben’s last stand

News broke this week that this season will likely be Ben Roethlisberger’s last season under centre for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the 18-year veteran would opt for retirement rather than a change of scenery, these final weeks of the 2021 campaign take on a different meaning for Steelers fans.

This week, Pittsburgh held on for a nail-biting 20-19 win over the division leading Baltimore Ravens at home. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made the all-or-nothing call to go for the two point conversion while down by one in the final seconds of the game, and the Steelers goal line defense stood tall to avoid a heartbreaking loss. Big Ben posted one of the better performances of his lacklustre season, throwing for 236 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the win. Roethlisberger was also overcome with emotion in a post-game interview, demonstrating how meaningful the win was.

The win isn’t just a normal win for the Steelers faithful though, it takes on a greater value after this week’s report, as well as with the fact that it came at home in a historically fierce rivalry game. The Steelers now sit at 6-5-1 on the outside looking in of the AFC playoff picture, though a strong end to the season could spell a final postseason run for Big Ben. Pittsburgh will face an intense gauntlet of playoff-calibre teams down the stretch. After Thursday night’s game in Minnesota, the Steelers will take on the Titans, Chiefs, Browns and Ravens to close the book on Roethlisberger’s final regular season of his hall of fame career.

Vikings hand Lions their first win

Regardless of the Minnesota Vikings’ status as an NFC wild card contender, the 2021 iteration of this team doesn’t deserve to be anywhere near the playoffs given the way they’ve performed this year. While some feel that the Vikings should be commended for playing in the number of close games that they have, others feel that the number of close games they’ve been in, especially against bad teams, is inexcusable given their level of talent. This week’s 29-27 loss to the previously winless Detroit Lions is likely the backbreaker in what has been a frustrating season for Vikings fans.

After trailing 20-6 in the first half, the Vikings clawed their way back to take a late lead inside the two-minute warning after a Justin Jefferson touchdown. With no timeouts and needing a touchdown to win, the lowly Lions powered their way down the field to get into the red zone with just seconds remaining. A short pass to wide open rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired sealed the victory for Dan Campbell’s Lions. The touchdown was St. Brown’s first of his career, and pairs nicely with his first career win.

The Vikings, who at 5-7 are tied for ninth place in the NFC, have now played in seven games this year that were decided on the final play. What’s more is that none of their five wins have been all that convincing, they’ve only won by more than seven points in one game this season. You could point to their ability to keep things close, or the fact that they’ve scored 20+ points in nine of their 12 contests as indicators of the Vikings being a pseudo-playoff contender, but losing to the Lions is pretty inexcusable. With two games against the spiraling Bears coming up, they may sneak their way into the NFC’s final wild card spot, but don’t be surprised if things look different on the Minnesota sidelines and quarterback room come next September.

The AFC’s musical chairs game continues

No sole contender has really emerged this year from the AFC, as the now 11 teams with a .500 winning percentage or better (this article is being written before Monday night’s Patriots-Bills game), have taken turns beating up on each other throughout the last few months. This week’s featured AFC matchup came in the form of the Los Angeles Chargers laying waste to the Cincinnati Bengals on their home field. The Chargers looked dominant throughout this one, and at one point held a 24-0 lead before eventually winning 41-22. Both teams’ records shifted to 7-5 after this one, and they currently hold two of the conference’s three postseason wild card spots.

It’s fun to look back through the game logs from this season to see just how much parity there has been in the AFC this year. Where the Chargers dominated the Bengals (7-5) this week, the same Bengals team demolished the Steelers by a score of 41-10 just last week. Going back further, the Steelers narrowly took down the Cleveland Browns in week eight, but the Browns also got destroyed by the Patriots in week 10. To tie it all together, the Patriots have a win over the Chargers to point to as well. This exercise could go on forever, but the point is no AFC team has emerged as the favourites in this year, and nearly every team in the playoff hunt has wins over multiple other playoff hopefuls.

Despite their sluggish start, don’t count out Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, who have now won five games in a row, for another Super Bowl trip. On the lower end of the playoff picture, don’t sleep on the surging Miami Dolphins to come from out of nowhere to snag one of those last playoff spots either.