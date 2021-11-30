Notes from the NFL: Week 12

Los Angeles Rams: Contenders or pretenders?

Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams have added a lot of big names in the last few months. It started with the offseason trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford, but the last month has seen them add Von Miller, as well as Odell Beckham Jr. to what is on paper an explosive offense and a lock-down defense.

Maybe you could chalk it up to growing pains, or regular season coasting from a veteran-laden squad, but the Rams have not impressed anyone as of late. After Sunday’s 36-28 loss to the Packers, the Rams are now riding a three game losing streak, with the other two losses to the division rival 49ers and the Derrick Henry-less Titans. Beckham did have his best game as a Ram in this one though, with 81 receiving yards and a big receiving touchdown, and Stafford had another high yardage game.

In general, this was the best that their offense has looked since Halloween’s 38-point effort against the Texans. The defense, however, has been the biggest disappointment of the year for the Rams. LA has allowed an average of 32 points over this losing streak, which is troubling to see from a defense which was rated so highly last year.

What’s even more troubling is that the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams’ biggest competition for the division title, have been playing without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins for the last three weeks. The distinct inability of the Rams to take advantage of this opportunity is concerning. This team appears to be trending down as we head into December.

Pats rip off six in a row

Trending in the opposite direction of the Rams are their LIII opponent, the New England Patriots. Where the Rams have been a sieve defensively of late, the Pats have been the football equivalent of Fort Knox. Patriot opponents are averaging just 10.5 points per game over the team’s current six-game winning streak, and this week’s 13 points allowed to the Titans is actually the highest scored against them in the last four weeks.

The Pats, who have now moved into second place in the AFC, have some tough tests coming up over the next three weeks however. Bellichick’s team will face the Bills, Colts, and Bills again, before likely closing things out with a couple free wins over the Jaguars and Dolphins (though to be fair, Miami is on a four-game winning streak and just posted their highest point total of the season against a solid Panthers defense).

New England has a few good wins on their resumé (Titans, Chargers, Browns), but a win or two over the division-favourite Bills may vault them into the conversation as a Super Bowl contender once again *shivers as a sad Jets fan*.

Cam Newton is not back

Last year’s Patriots QB Cam Newton made his return to the NFL three weeks ago, for the team where he found his fame as an MVP and Super Bowl runner-up. Obviously, Cam’s return grabbed headlines across the league because of his recognizable name, but if anyone thought Newton’s Panthers return was more than a nostalgic sight, they clearly weren’t watching last year. Supercam had more interceptions than passing touchdowns last year, and didn’t appear able to make a pass longer than 10 yards.

The early returns from his second stint with the Panthers weren’t terrible. In week 10’s rout of the Cardinals, head coach Matt Rhule used Newton as a much more high-profile Taysom Hill, letting him rush in for a red zone TD and giving him four passing attempts, where he converted another touchdown. In last week’s 27-21 loss to the Washington Football Team, Newton was perfectly serviceable. He threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for another 59 yards.

This week’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins was a different story. Newton threw for 92 yards with an abysmal 23.8 per cent completion rate, including two interceptions. In the later stages of the blowout, Newton was benched for backup QB P.J. Walker. While one terrible week doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things, especially for a team freefalling out of playoff contention, it does highlight a recent trend in professional sports.

When former superstars who are so clearly past their prime and out of their element do something that reminds fans of their MVP selves, sports media loves to run with that as far as they can. At this point in his career, Newton is essentially the NFL’s version of Derrick Rose, in terms of former stature, current level of play and the way he’s covered by the media. Maybe I just hate fun and nostalgia, but I’m personally of the opinion that we should be celebrating the league’s new stars rather than unnecessarily glorifying it’s former stars who are now just average.