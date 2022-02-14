Notes from the NFL: Super Bowl LVI recap

The Super Bowl has come and gone once again, and with it goes one of the best NFL seasons in recent memory.

The Los Angeles Rams entered Sunday’s Super Bowl as the favourites, though the magic of Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals was certainly hard to ignore. Playing at So-Fi Stadium in L.A., the stars were out on both sides of the field, in the stands, and in a memorable halftime show headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

The Rams opened the game with an unsuccessful drive resulting in a punt, sending the ball over to Burrow for the first time. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made the call to go for it on 4th-and-1 at mid-field, but an incomplete pass gave the Rams the ball back with great field position. This proved costly, as Rams QB Matthew Stafford led the offense down the field and delivered a 17-yard touchdown strike to Odell Beckham Jr.

After exchanging punts once again, the Bengals got on the board at the end of the first quarter with a 29-yard Evan McPherson field goal. This was set up largely because of a 46-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase, who burned All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey down the sideline.

Stafford’s Rams answered back with a big play up the sideline to Beckham, and another to the recently reactivated running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Early in the second quarter, Stafford delivered his second passing touchdown of the game, this time to a wide open Cooper Kupp who easily passed by Bengals CB Eli Apple. On the PAT, holder Johnny Hekker mishandled the snap, causing a frenzied two-point conversion attempt that was intercepted by Cincinnati.

A deliberate drive down the field found the Bengals in the red zone once again, where Burrow pitched the ball off to his running back Joe Mixon. Instead of running the ball, Mixon lofted a surprising throw into the end zone, and found WR Tee Higgins for a 6-yard TD. The touchdown pass was the first of Mixon’s career, regular season or postseason.

The final big play of the first half came on the very next drive, when Stafford heaved a deep pass into the end zone to Van Jefferson in single coverage. The pass was underthrown and intercepted by safety Jessie Bates III, though the Bengals did not score off the turnover.

Earlier in the drive, Beckham crumpled to the ground with an apparent non-contact knee injury and did not return to the game. The former New York Giants star got off to a hot start with 52 receiving yards and a touchdown, and looked like an early frontrunner for Super Bowl MVP prior to the injury.

Despite a slow end to the second quarter, it didn’t take long for the action to heat up after the break. Burrow launched a 75-yard TD to Higgins on the first play of the second half to give the Bengals a 17-13 lead. Once again it was Ramsey who was burned in coverage, though this time Higgins was aided by a blatant offensive facemask penalty that was not called. On the very next offensive play, Stafford threw a short pass over the middle to WR Ben Skowronek that was bobbled and ended up in the hands of the supremely underrated CB Chidobe Awuzie.

The great field position eventually led to another field goal from McPherson to extend the lead to seven. In under five minutes of game time, the Bengals put up 10 points and had all the momentum in the world on their side.

After the Rams answered with a field goal of their own, the two teams engaged in a punting contest for the rest of the third quarter and the bulk of the fourth. This is where both teams’ biggest flaws reared their ugly heads. The Rams were completely inept on the ground, with Cam Akers leading the way with only 21 rushing yards on 13 carries. For the Bengals, their poor pass protection led to a whopping seven sacks from the Rams’ defensive front. Six of those sacks came in the second half, as Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd wore down the interior lineman of Cincinnati as the game went on.

The Rams received the ball off another punt with 6:13 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the home team’s offense once again struggled to move the chains. Facing a 4th and 1 on the drive’s first series, Rams’ head coach Sean McVay made the call to run a jet sweep for Kupp, which he ran perfectly for a gain of seven yards and the first down.

This was the beginning of an amazing drive from Kupp, who was hit once again a few plays later for an eight yard pass. Just over midfield, Stafford sent another one Kupp’s way, which he hauled in for a 22-yard gain, then again on the next play for another eight yard pass. After working their way down to the goal line, Stafford threw one to the back corner of the end zone for Kupp once again. Kupp made the catch, but the TD was called back due to offsetting penalties.

Finally, with only 1:29 left in the game, Stafford found Kupp for a short one yard TD. The Rams, having just controlled the ball for nearly five minutes, grabbed a 23-20 lead after the PAT. The Bengals quickly worked their way to midfield, needing only to get into FG range to send the game to overtime. As was the case in the NFC Championship game, Donald closed the book on the game by getting to Burrow and forcing the turnover on downs.

And there we have it, the Los Angeles Rams are the new NFL champions. The win-now approach paid off in a big way. Kupp was awarded the Super Bowl MVP award for his 92-yard, two touchdown performance, and he closes the book on one of the best receiving seasons of all time. He joins only Jerry Rice on the list of players who have won the receiving triple crown (most touchdowns, catches, and yards) and the Super Bowl MVP.

After toiling away in Detroit for 12 years, Stafford takes home his first Super Bowl win, and gets a huge boost for his Hall of Fame case when he decides to hang them up. Aaron Donald adds a ring to his already loaded resumé, and adds to his case for being perhaps the top defensive player in NFL history.

Others to win their first rings include Beckham, the eight-year veteran who proved to be a perfect mid-season addition to the Rams. Head coach Sean McVay picks up his first ring after coming up short three years ago, and the 36 year-old becomes the youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach in league history.

This offseason may feature some big shake-ups in the quarterback department around the league, but for now, the Rams are the champs and nothing can take that away from them. Thanks for a great season, football. We’ll see you again in September.