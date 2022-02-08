Notes from the NFL: Super Bowl LVI preview

The Super Bowl is once again upon us and this iteration of the NFL’s marquee event should be a good one. The AFC’s Cincinnati Bengals will head West to Los Angeles for a duel with the NFC’s Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

For the second year in a row, the city hosting the Super Bowl will also have its own team competing in the game. Last year in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers got a big assist from their hometown fans en route to their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. This year, the Rams may not have as much of a home field advantage, especially considering the NFC championship played in their home stadium was vocally dominated by visiting San Francisco 49ers fans.

The quarterback matchup will get most of the attention going into the big game, and rightfully so. Other than the fact that both Matt Stafford and Joe Burrow were drafted with the first overall pick, — in 2009 and 2020, respectively — the way their careers have gone since then couldn’t be more different.

Stafford toiled away as the signal-caller for the Detroit Lions for 12 seasons, only making the playoffs three times before being traded to the Lombardi-hungry Rams last offseason. In his 13th season, Stafford picked up his first career playoff win by crushing the Arizona Cardinals in round one. A near collapse against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in the divisional round was salvaged by a last-second, game-winning drive to keep the Rams alive, and a narrow dispatching of the 49ers sent the Rams to the Super Bowl.

On the Cincinnati side, Burrow is in just his second NFL season, but this Super Bowl appearance shouldn’t be taken for granted, with so many outstanding young quarterbacks littered throughout the AFC. The former national champion and Heisman Trophy winner from LSU will become just the seventh QB to start a Super Bowl in their second year when he laces up on Sunday. The list includes Dan Marino, Kurt Warner, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Colin Kaepernick and Russell Wilson. Pretty good company.

Burrow and his Bengals have been hanging by a thread through all three playoff rounds, closing things out on game-winning field goals from Evan McPherson in all three. Burrow has thrown for 280 yards on average throughout the playoffs, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Stafford has gone for a 300-yard average, and has six touchdowns and only one pick to his name so far.

Both QBs share one notable thing: they both have an amazing No. 1 receiver. For the Rams, Cooper Kupp has been unstoppable since the season began in September. The fifth-year WR has gone for 386 total receiving yards through three playoff games, adding four receiving touchdowns as well. Kupp was the star of the game-winning drive in Tampa Bay, and if nobody has stopped him yet, the Bengals certainly don’t have anyone on their defense that can get it done.

Cincinnati’s top dog is the rookie Ja’Marr Chase, a former teammate of Burrow’s at LSU. Chase has a legit case for being the best rookie WR in NFL history, going over 100 yards seven times, and over 200 yards twice. Chase was held in check in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, but you can never count him out to convert on a big play.

Assuming the top receivers nearly cancel each other out, let’s look to the second options: Odell Beckham Jr. and Tee Higgins. Beckham joined the Rams in Week 10, and has been an excellent replacement after the Robert Woods injury. The former Giant had his best game as a Ram in the NFC Championship game, with nine catches and 113 yards. Higgins is also coming off a huge receiving game, and given his huge frame, he’s a major threat against smaller defenders.

Cincinnati has the clear advantage in the run game, as Rams’ RB Cam Akers just hasn’t been able to get much going since coming back from injury. This could come into play if the Bengals decide to drop back into coverage as often as they did against the Chiefs. There will be times in this game where Akers will be called upon to move the chains, and his performance will be key to LA’s potential winning effort. Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon is a stud, and had 21 carries for 88 yards against Kansas City. This could be countered by the Rams’ outstanding defensive frontline, the area in which Los Angeles has the most obvious advantage.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line was atrocious in their divisional round matchup with the Titans, giving up a playoff-record nine sacks. While they held their own against an unimpressive Chiefs pass rush, the Rams have a lot more to throw at Burrow. Aaron Donald, a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, sees double teams more often than not these days, but the Bengals may not be able to afford that with their paltry o-line getting blitzed by Leonard Floyd, Von Miller, and Greg Gaines at the same time. If the Bengals line can stand their ground, they have a great chance of winning, but if not, look for a lot of quick and short passes from Burrow to avoid sacks and tackles for loss.

The last guy I’ll mention here is Rams’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey who, like Donald, has an argument to make for being the NFL’s best at his position. Ramsey is the definition of a ball hawk, and will likely be able to alter Chase’s game to a degree that nobody on the Bengals is likely to alter Kupp’s.

As I’ve laid out, this Super Bowl matchup is closer than it may seem at first glance. The Rams have the apparent edge based on experience, and the fact that many of them played in the Super Bowl just three years ago. The Bengals haven’t let their lack of experience get the better of them to this point though, so we’ll see if they can ride their momentum all the way to the franchise’s first ever Super Bowl win on Sunday.